Politics
Taiwan can still help with vaccines
By Fernando Herrera Ramos
Since the Solomon Islands and Kiribati transferred diplomatic relations from Taipei to Beijing in September 2019, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has no longer been able to poach more Taiwanese allies during what would soon become a full two-year period.
This development is significant if we consider that barely three years after President Tsai Ing-wen () took office, the government of Chinese President Xi Jinpings () used its economic resources to bring seven allies from Taiwan to change recognition.
Several factors played a role in this grace period for Taiwan. To begin with, former US President Donald Trumps’ trade war occupied most of the Chinese government’s attention for a while, and before it could even properly deal with this dispute, the CCP had to contend with months of escalating protests in Hong Kong that resulted in the implementation of a national program. Law on security in the territory, which aroused the condemnation of the international community.
As if that weren’t enough, a once-in-a-century pandemic emerged from central China in Wuhan, forcing the world to stop functioning as usual, with Beijing taking a lot of heat for its lack of openness and overall management. of the crisis.
All of this generated an anti-Chinese sentiment which was amplified by Trump and prompted the US government to adopt measures that were undoubtedly welcome developments in Taiwan, such as the approval of the Protection Initiative law and International Improvement of the Allies of Taiwan, which came into effect. in March of last year.
The law allows the US State Department to modify its economic, diplomatic and security commitments with any country that decides to terminate its relations with Taiwan in search of closer ties with the Chinese government, and given that since its approval, no other country has opted for such a change, it can be said that the legislation has been effective enough to deter further defections.
This does not mean that the Chinese government has stopped making efforts to isolate Taiwan on the international stage. Despite all of its contributions to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan has yet to secure a spot as an observer at the World Health Assembly due to objections from China. This unfair exclusion continued even as powerful allies of nations like the US, EU and Japan made statements in favor of its inclusion.
China has also put pressure on Taiwan’s diplomatic allies, and as has been seen in recent months, the greatest threat to nations’ diplomatic relations did not come from the prospect of economic incentives or loans, as was the case in the past, but in the form of so-called vaccine diplomacy.
The first episode took place when Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez released a statement saying his government was ready to purchase COVID-19 vaccines from any country as long as there were no conditions regarding the relationship. diplomatic if the vaccines were purchased in China.
It came after weeks of rumors about a possible change in ties with the South American country. In the end, the incident didn’t mean much, and after Paraguay obtained a significant amount of vaccine from an Indian manufacturer, Taiwan and Paraguay publicly reaffirmed their close ties.
The second episode came soon after, when rumors about a possible change by Honduras emerged. A few days later, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez announced that in order to obtain essential drugs, his government would be ready to open a trade office in China, if that was what was best for Hondurans.
Days after the declaration, the United States said it would soon start exporting around 80 million doses of the vaccine, and the situation seems to have since been brought under control. None of these incidents resulted in a rift between Taiwan and its allies.
However, given that vaccines have only been of Taiwanese people much cause for concern over a diplomatic split in recent months, and Tsai has announced that two local vaccines will start manufacturing at the end of July, the government needs to start thinking about a strategy to continue helping other countries around the world, while considering what is best in the national interest of the Taiwans.
The first priority of Taiwans must of course be to protect its people. To this end, the government has signed several agreements for the purchase of 20 million doses of vaccine, just 10 million less than what is needed to achieve a 60 percent vaccination rate, which is needed to achieve collective immunity. This suggests that the export of vaccines made in Taiwan will most likely begin soon after production begins.
To prevent China from trying to use vaccines to trick countries into making the switch, Taiwanese allies should be given priority to receive locally produced jabs. Making vaccines available to them as soon as possible will not only strengthen diplomatic relations from a government-to-government perspective, but unlike economic donations, vaccines and other medical supplies have a strong psychological effect on those who receive them.
This is because these supplies are something that ordinary people can directly see and benefit from, unlike when the aid takes the form of a preferential loan or a donation that gets diluted in government bureaucracy.
This type of donation has the potential to influence public opinion in favor of Taiwan for a long time, regardless of whether a pro-Taiwan political party is in power. This is an opportunity that Taiwan must make the most of.
Priority must also be given to countries like India, which is facing a devastating second wave of COVID-19. Given the alarming situation in this South Asian country, to which Taiwan has recently donated several oxygen concentrators, cylinders and cryogenic tankers, the government should not forget that Indian vaccines have helped solve the problems. Paraguayan constraints, therefore India must also be a priority.
The rest of the world must follow, as vaccine distribution will most likely remain a challenge for the rest of the year, and it is uncertain how long vaccine protection against the virus will last.
This is not to say that Taiwan should militarize vaccine distribution efforts once large-scale manufacturing begins, no vital supplies should be militarized, but if other countries are willing to engage in such practices, Taiwan must be smart and use its resources in a way that not only allows it to stay true to its humanitarian values, but to protect itself from actors who will try to take advantage of any situation to gain leverage.
Fernando Herrera Ramos is a Honduran lawyer residing in Taiwan. He holds a master’s degree in business administration.
