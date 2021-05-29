Which countries will be added to the green list? Boris urged to do more before June 3 update | Travel News | Trip





Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been urged to do more ahead of the travel update by allowing more countries to be greenlisted, increasing the likelihood of overseas vacations. Bosses in the UK travel industry have called for more clarity on when more destinations will be added to the green list amid criticism that the government has been too cautious to unblock international travel. Portugal, Gibraltar, and Israel are just among 12 destinations that do not require quarantine, while many of the other remote destinations on the list aren’t exactly favorite vacation destinations for most people.

Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps said the move was “necessarily prudent”, but travel industry executives warned it could “delay the industry’s recovery.” EasyJet boss Johan Lundgren said: “The decision to put so few European countries in the green box is simply not justified by data or science and is inconsistent with the approach to reopening the EU. national economy. “We therefore call on the government to ensure transparency in decision-making and clarity on when we can wait for other European countries to join the green list so that consumers and airlines can plan this summer.” Airlines UK, an industry body that represents UK air carriers, has urged Mr Johnson and his government to make “major additions” to the list during the next review on June 3. READ MORE: Holiday warning: Ibiza and Mallorca could stay on orange list

Managing Director Tim Aldersdale said: “This is a missed opportunity and, with so few countries on the green list, it represents a reopening of air travel in name only. “In contrast, the EU has said that those vaccinated will be able to travel without restrictions, leaving the UK at risk of falling behind and not opening up international travel to key markets in Europe as well as to the United States. United.” General secretary of the BALPA pilots’ union, Brian Sutton accused the government of “being overly cautious”, adding that it was “extremely disappointing for all those working in the travel industry and the millions of people who are desperate to leave. on vacation or on business “. Mr Sutton added: “Almost all tourist hot spots in Europe, including Spain, France and Greece, are in the orange category, which is as good as red for most tourists, with a potential quarantine. 10 days required for return.

“Tourists sit staring at the orange light, spinning their engines, desperate to travel wise, knowing their blows will protect them. “The government needs to turn those amber lights to green as soon as it can.” Mr Shapps said people “shouldn’t travel” to Amber List countries, while vacationers who go against advice must self-isolate at home for 10 days and pass two tests PCR upon arrival – all at their own expense. The traffic light system will be reviewed every three weeks, with four key tests to determine which category a country will fall into: Percentage of population vaccinated

Another clue to which countries might be on the list can be found on the Department of Foreign Affairs (FCDO) travel advice page. The FCDO has put in place a general warning against all non-essential travel, with the exception of a number of destinations. As expected, most of the Green List countries are exempt, but some Amber List countries also fall under the exemption – in particular, islands that are doing much better than the mainland they are attached to. Among these are: The Spanish Canary Islands

Rhodes, Greece

Kos, Greece

Zakynthos, Greece

Corfu, Greece

Crete, Greece

Malta FCDO said it lifted the advisory “based on the current COVID-19 risk assessment,” which could mean these hot spots will be considered vacation safe.







