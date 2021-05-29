She described him as the “presidential presidential”. Erdogan pursues leading opposition





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has filed a lawsuit against Canan Kaftancioglu, leader of the Istanbul-based Republican People’s Party (CHP), Turkey’s largest opposition party, demanded compensation in the amount of 500,000 Turkish Lira (approximately $ 59,000 ). According to Turkish media, the trial for Kaftancioglu’s description of Erdogan as “the person, die die holds the presidency”. As last January, Erdogan described Kaftancioglu as a fighter of the Revolutionary Front for the Liberation of the Revolutionary People of the radical left who was banned after his death, and had strongly supported the protests at the University of Boazii (Bosphorus). We die Asked by journalists whether he would speak to students at Boazii University, Erdogan replied on January 8: “Why am I talking to students? The students do not participate in the events, the terrorists are involved, and there is the CHP chair in Istanbul, in the end she is a fighter on the “revolutionary liberation of the people” front. Erdogan’s verbal attacks In response to Erdogan, Kaftancioglu issued a written statement that he said that since taking office as chair of the Republican People’s Party in Istanbul has been the target of Erdogan’s verbal attacks and slurs. “I am going to file a criminal complaint against die Submit person die die Assume the presidency for having committed insults and tried to die Justice as well as those who die persecute them, influence them”, she declared on January 8. Erdogan’s lawyers then took legal action against Kaftancioglu and wrote in his petition that “to ignore the president of our country, who received more than 50% of the vote, and to call him an occupier is to ignore the will of the nation ”. The petition from Erdogan’s lawyers also stated that “die President’s personal rights have been violated” and demanded non-financial damages of 500,000 lire. Kaftancioglu is credited with being in 2019 the mayoral elections for the CHP in Istanbul won and with them dying 25 years of rule by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Welfare Party in the megalopolis ended.

