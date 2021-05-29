Government to provide pension to families who have lost a winning member to COVID-19

The government announced measures on Saturday to help families who have lost a salaried member due to COVID-19, including providing them with a pension.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on the matter and said the government stands in solidarity with these families and efforts are being made to alleviate any financial hardship they may face, a statement from the prime minister’s office said ( PMO).

“To help the family live in dignity and maintain a good standard of living, benefits from the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) pension scheme for employment-related deaths are extended to even those who have died. because of Covid, “the statement read. .

Dependent family members of such persons will be entitled to a pension equivalent to 90 per cent of the average daily wage received by the worker in accordance with the standards in force. This benefit will be available retrospectively from March 24, 2020 and for all these cases until March 24, 2022.

In addition, the government has also improved and liberalized insurance benefits under the Employee Deposit Insurance Scheme (EDLI) of the Employee Welfare Organization (EPFO). “Apart from all other beneficiaries, this will especially help the families of employees who have lost their lives due to COVID,” the statement said.

While the maximum insurance benefit has been increased from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 7 lakh, the minimum insurance benefit of Rs 2.5 lakh has been reinstated and will apply retrospectively from February 15, 2020 for the next three years, he added.

“To benefit families of contract / casual workers, the condition of continuous employment in a single establishment has been liberalized, with benefits being made available to families even of employees who may have changed jobs in the past. Last 12 months preceding his death. ” release said.

