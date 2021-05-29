Virat Kohli names a melon from the past that would have troubled him





Indian captain Virat Kohli is currently in quarantine in Mumbai with the men’s and women’s teams ahead of their UK tour. While idling at the hotel, Virat engaged in a question-and-answer session with his fans on Instagram, and among many questions he was asked about a bowler from the past who allegedly troubled him. .

Virat Kohli will lead the Indian team against New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) match which will be played from June 18 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England. And then India will stay back to face host England in a highly anticipated five-game test series.

Virat Kohli (Image credit: Getty)

This five-test series will be interesting given that England were humiliated on their recent tour of India where they lost the four-game test series 3-1 and lost to a place in the WTC final.

Wasim Akram would have liked to trouble me: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli engaged with his fans while in quarantine during a question-and-answer session. And one of the questions was asking him about any bowlers from the past that would have troubled him. Among the greatest of the greatest, Virat Kohli named Pakistani bowling legend Wasim Akram as his choice.

Kohli has shown obvious weakness against left-wing gunners be it Junaid Khan, Mohammad Amir or Trent Boult in international and IPL cricket over the years. Therefore, Wasim Akram, who is considered one of the best fast bowlers of all time and the best left arm stimulator in the world, would certainly have the Kohlis number if the two had faced each other today.

Virat Kohli and Wasim Akram (Photo-Getty)

The competition between the two would have been enticing, even more so with the change of rules in modern cricket. Would Wasim have gotten the reverse swing with the white ball in ODIs with the new two ball rule and how beneficial would DRS have been if the two giants of their time had met today.

Wasim Akram made his test debut in 1984 for Pakistan against New Zealand and chose a 10-wicket transport in his second test. Learning the tricks and trade of the game from greats like Imran Khan and Javed Miandad, Wasim quickly rose through the ranks in the fast bowling world and became a force to be reckoned with.

Wasim Akram[photo: the week]He also had a successful career in county cricket, playing for Lancashire for over a decade. He captained Pakistan from 1993 to 1999, where he led the Men in Green to the 1996 World Cup quarter-finals and the 1999 World Cup final.

He was also a capable batsman, having the highest score of any batsman at No. 8 at bat. Akram ended his international career in 2003 with 414 wickets in 104 tests and 502 wickets in 356 ODI. He also had 2,898 runs in tests and 3,717 runs in ODI cricket.

Also read: Virat Kohli to finish as best run-getter of test series against England again: Monty Panesar

