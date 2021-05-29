Politics
The Covid Crisis, Modi 2.0’s Biggest Failure: Investigation: The Tribune India
New Delhi, May 29
For the first time in seven years, red lines have been crossed on the Narendra Modi government’s approval ratings.
According to ABP-C Voter Modi 2.0 Report Card, voters say repeal of Section 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is Modi government’s biggest achievement, while failing to effectively manage the Corona crisis is its biggest failure.
The survey sample size was 1.39 lakh with the samples spread across 543 Lok Sabha headquarters. The fieldwork took place from January 1 to May 28.
The survey shows that on many issues voters are disappointed with the Modi government and the high popularity ratings enjoyed by the Modi government over the past seven years are now dissipating.
As many as 47.4 percent of survey respondents said that the repeal of Section 370 was Modi 2.0’s biggest achievement.
Some 41.1% of those polled said the Modi government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis was its biggest failure.
In addition, 23.1% said the dissatisfaction and anger of the farming community with the new agricultural laws is the second biggest failure of the Modi government.
In a condemnation of the Center, more than half, or 52.3%, said government assistance had not reached them during the lockdown.
Voters are also unhappy with the election campaign in the second wave of the pandemic.
To a question about “Do you think it was appropriate for the Prime Minister to participate in the election campaign and speak at election rallies during the second wave of the pandemic in the country?” Said a whopping 59 , 7% as Prime Minister of the country, Modi’s participation in election campaigns was wrong.
While there may be anger at the government, voters still don’t want Congressman Rahul Gandhi, who has been very critical of the government’s handling of the pandemic.
On one question, “Do you think Rahul Gandhi would have handled the Corona crisis better if he were Prime Minister of the country? Or do you think Prime Minister Narendra Modi is handling it in the best possible way”, 63.1% Modi says is handling the situation in the best possible way.
Most voters – 60.8 percent – believe assembly polls in five states / UT and panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh should have been postponed.
A majority of 55.3% of those surveyed said the Kumbh Mela should have been held symbolically from the start, given the second wave of the pandemic.
As many as 47 percent of respondents hold the central government responsible for the rising prices of diesel and gasoline.
In a review of the Modi government, 64.4% said that large companies had benefited the most in economic terms from the work of the Modi government.
A total of 44.8% said China’s encroachment in the Ladakh region was a failure on the part of the central government.
However, the voters are very satisfied with the management of Kashmir by the government, the improvement of relations, but believe that the demands of the farmers must be met.
– IANS
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]