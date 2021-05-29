The Covid Crisis, Modi 2.0’s Biggest Failure: Investigation: The Tribune India

New Delhi, May 29

For the first time in seven years, red lines have been crossed on the Narendra Modi government’s approval ratings.

According to ABP-C Voter Modi 2.0 Report Card, voters say repeal of Section 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is Modi government’s biggest achievement, while failing to effectively manage the Corona crisis is its biggest failure.

The survey sample size was 1.39 lakh with the samples spread across 543 Lok Sabha headquarters. The fieldwork took place from January 1 to May 28.

The survey shows that on many issues voters are disappointed with the Modi government and the high popularity ratings enjoyed by the Modi government over the past seven years are now dissipating.

As many as 47.4 percent of survey respondents said that the repeal of Section 370 was Modi 2.0’s biggest achievement.

Some 41.1% of those polled said the Modi government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis was its biggest failure.

In addition, 23.1% said the dissatisfaction and anger of the farming community with the new agricultural laws is the second biggest failure of the Modi government.

In a condemnation of the Center, more than half, or 52.3%, said government assistance had not reached them during the lockdown.

Voters are also unhappy with the election campaign in the second wave of the pandemic.

To a question about “Do you think it was appropriate for the Prime Minister to participate in the election campaign and speak at election rallies during the second wave of the pandemic in the country?” Said a whopping 59 , 7% as Prime Minister of the country, Modi’s participation in election campaigns was wrong.

While there may be anger at the government, voters still don’t want Congressman Rahul Gandhi, who has been very critical of the government’s handling of the pandemic.

On one question, “Do you think Rahul Gandhi would have handled the Corona crisis better if he were Prime Minister of the country? Or do you think Prime Minister Narendra Modi is handling it in the best possible way”, 63.1% Modi says is handling the situation in the best possible way.

Most voters – 60.8 percent – believe assembly polls in five states / UT and panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh should have been postponed.

A majority of 55.3% of those surveyed said the Kumbh Mela should have been held symbolically from the start, given the second wave of the pandemic.

As many as 47 percent of respondents hold the central government responsible for the rising prices of diesel and gasoline.

In a review of the Modi government, 64.4% said that large companies had benefited the most in economic terms from the work of the Modi government.

A total of 44.8% said China’s encroachment in the Ladakh region was a failure on the part of the central government.

However, the voters are very satisfied with the management of Kashmir by the government, the improvement of relations, but believe that the demands of the farmers must be met.

