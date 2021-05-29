Village Fund BLT with Big Impact restores the village economy





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia– President Joko Widodo indicated that the use of the budget of the Village Fund must be felt by all the villagers of Indonesia and have an impact on the development of the village. In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the village fund budget was partially transferred to a social safety net through the Village Fund Direct Cash Assistance (BLT DD) program. In January 2021, the BLT Village Fund which was disbursed for 1.28 trillion rupees to beneficiaries of over 4.27 million families. As of February 2021, it had already been distributed to 2.8 million beneficiaries, with total funds disbursed reaching Rp 850 billion. By March 2021, distribution reached Rs 507 billion to 1.6 million beneficiaries. Then, in April, 294 billion rupees had been distributed to 980,000 beneficiaries. And in May 2021, 159 billion Rp have already been disbursed to 531 thousand beneficiaries. << This year, through Permendesa PDTT 13/2020, we are focusing on three elements of reallocation of the budget of the Village Fund: national economic recovery in agreement with village authorities, support for priority national programs in agreement with village authorities and adaptation of the prevention and treatment of Covid-19 at the village level. Especially for BLT DD, it has been included in the first priority, "Village Department PDTT Village Fund Use Facilitation Director Luthfy Latief said in an official broadcast on Saturday (5/29/2021). The target beneficiaries of this DD BLT are rural communities who still need economic assistance, such as those who have lost their livelihoods due to Covid-19. In addition, people who are not registered with other social assistance groups and people with family members suffering from chronic illnesses. “The Ministry of Villages and other stakeholders continue to oversee the distribution of the BLT DD so that it can be passed on to those who qualify for assistance,” Luthfy added. The director of the Mandiri Institute, Teguh Yudo Wicaksono, said that when the economy weakens due to Covid-19, the only thing one can expect is a financial stimulus which is government policy. The BLT DD program is very useful in encouraging public consumption, as it is the demand side that is most affected by the pandemic and it is pressing public spending. Teguh also saw that the middle to lower economy class people who were the targets of this BLT DD also shop in the local community. BLT DD thus helps encourage public consumption to shop in local MSMEs. On the other hand, the PEN program also supports supply by helping MSMEs through microenterprise assistance that balances supply and demand during a pandemic. “According to the Mandiri Institute survey in March-April 2021, 80% of our MSMEs have resumed their normal activities. Previously, when the pandemic started, only 33% were functioning normally. I think this is a positive impact. stimulus packages provided by the government, ”Teguh said. Meanwhile, in terms of public policy, the director of the Policy Reform House, Riant Nugroho, said that whatever government assistance is in rural areas, it is not only measured by its size but also by its impact. . “So if we can dig deeper, the rural potential to become an economic commander during the Covid19 period is very great,” Riant Nugroho added. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (rah / rah)



