Xi’an’s China keep scoring home goals, says Fareed Zakaria

(MENAFN – NewsIn.Asia) Columnist Fareed Zakaria said in a Washington Post opinion piece dated May 28 that in a country divided over almost everything, an area of ​​bipartisanship in the United States is alive and fear of growing China. “The Chinese eat our lunch,” says President Biden. Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri has said they are “ on track ” to achieving their goal of world domination. Experts warn that China’s Belt and Road Initiative and vaccine diplomacy are strengthening its soft power, Zakaria said.

Let’s take a look at what’s really happening on the pitch. China’s secrecy and deception about the origins of covid-19 has prompted more and more calls for further investigation, now including from Biden. Instead of being transparent and welcoming international efforts to figure out what went wrong, Beijing’s stance has been defensive and obstructionist, fueling suspicion and conspiracy theories. ”

This is part of a model. Last week, China’s ambitious trade and investment treaty with the European Union collapsed, largely due to China’s overreaction. In March, the EU chose not to endorse the US characterization of China’s actions in Xinjiang as genocide, but announced a small round of sanctions against four local officials and the regional public security bureau. ”

As Stuart Lau notes in Politico, Beijing’s counterattack came as a shock to everyone, Zakaria says. He imposed broad sanctions on the entire EU Political and Security Committee, as well as the parliamentary human rights subcommittee, five leading European parliamentarians and even academic experts. who study China. As a result, Europe practically withdrew from the agreement.

Or take China’s relationship with Australia, one of its major trading partners. Australia has become a little more assertive towards China on trade and human rights, but has always worked to maintain constructive relations. Last year, Canberra called for an independent investigation into the origins of covid-19. ”

In response, China had what can only be called panic. Beijing has hit Australia with all manner of trade restrictions, and the Chinese Embassy in Australia has released an extraordinary 14-grievance indictment, accusing Australia of “ poisoning bilateral relations ” and demanding, among other things, that the country’s media and think tanks stop writing negative reports about China. In April, the Australian government rolled back Belt and Road agreements with China. ”

Relations with India

Zakaria then turns to India: “Think about how China handles its relations with India. Last year, Chinese troops clashed with Indian forces in skirmishes that captured China over some 100 square miles of land along its frozen Himalayan border. ”

The result is that India, which has long hesitated to join an anti-China coalition, is now much more willing. It has banned a slew of Chinese apps, excluded Chinese companies from building 5G networks in India, and last year joined the United States, Australia and Japan in their biggest naval exercises in more than ‘a decade. ”

“ Meanwhile, Taiwan, Japan, and the countries around the South China Sea have a lot of their own stories to tell about China using aggressive military patrols and other forms of intimidation to advance its interests. ”

China’s current foreign policy is far removed from its patient, long-term, moderate approach during the Deng Xiaoping era and beyond. At the time, the central goal was to ensure that the country’s rapid economic boom did not trigger resentment and checks and balances from other nations. President Hu Jintao’s adviser Zheng Bijian coined the term “peaceful ascent” to describe China’s aspirations and strategy. Now, Chinese diplomats are embracing the conflict and hurling insults at what is known as ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy. ”

Reduction in overseas support

Zakaria added, “What is striking about China’s strategy is that it has produced a series of ‘own goals’ that lead countries to adopt the very policies that Beijing has long been trying to stop. There were also serious consequences on its overall image, considerably diminishing its soft power. Negative opinions about China among Americans have increased from 47% in 2017 to 73% in 2020. If you think it’s an American phenomenon, here are the numbers for some other countries: 40% to 73% in Canada, 37 % to 74% in UK, 32% to 81% in Australia, 61% to 75% in South Korea and 49% to 85% in Sweden. If there is one theme in international life these days, it is the growing public hostility towards China. ”

President Xi Jinping has transformed China’s approach, nationally and internationally. He consolidated power for the party and for himself. He reaffirmed the party’s control over economic policy, in recent months putting the brakes on the most innovative parts of the Chinese economy (the tech sector) while providing benefits to its most unproductive (the old state-owned enterprises). ). And he pursued a combative, unpredictable and often emotional foreign policy. ”

Back to Mao’s style?

By doing all of this, he dismantles China’s hard-earned reputation as a smart, stable and productive player on the world stage. It all reminds me of another period of centralized politics and aggressive foreign policy, the Mao era. It didn’t end so well for China, ” Zakaria concludes.

