Hungarian Council of Europe Presidency offers Turkey opportunities

Hungary, Turkey’s constant partner in its relations with the European Union, has assumed the presidency of the Council of Europe, the human rights confederation stretching from Greenland and Portugal to Russia and the ‘Ukraine.

Hungary began its mandate on May 21, the country’s Foreign Minister Pter Szijjrt declaring that Budapests agenda would focus on promoting minority rights, increasing democratic participation and addressing the environmental and technological challenges facing Europe.

Despite this, the Hungarian Presidency quickly drew the caution of activists and other EU member states, aware of its growing illiberalism in its country. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is the poster child of an authoritarian politics that relies on equal amounts of right-wing populism and on the tightening of political space for any opposition to his power.

For Turkey, however, Hungary’s mandate represents the rise of an ideological parent within the Council of Europe and the EU, two blocs which have gradually deteriorated it over the years.

Speaking to the Ahvals Turkey Abroad podcast, Dr Tamas Szigetvari, senior researcher at the Budapest Institute of World Economy, said that while the powers of the Council of Europe are perhaps more limited than those of the ‘EU, the Hungarian Presidency still promises certain advantages for Turkey.

Svigetvari said Ankara could benefit from a lesser emphasis on fundamental rights and freedoms, for example. On this side, it may be good news for Turkey since (Hungary) will not go so far with human rights issues.

Like Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, Orban is angry at what he sees as Western-imposed ideas that undermine his country’s traditional values. Both men’s governments have often been criticized by the EU and the Council of Europe for reducing dissent and expanding their own powers.

However, Turkey can no longer face the same level of scrutiny from the Council if Hungary is able to provide it with the same diplomatic cover that it has provided to the EU. On more than one occasion, the Orbans government has softened the EU’s joint condemnations against Turkey over Syria and the Eastern Mediterranean, helping the country of Erdoans avoid tougher actions, including sanctions .

Szigetvari believes that while the political similarities of the leaders of the two countries help bring them closer, a cold pragmatism also guides the relationship. There are many external factors that help them come together, but closer personal relationships are always important, he said.

Turkey represents an important partner for Orbans Hungary as it pursues a broader program of cultural awareness to the Turkish world as part of its policy of opening up to the East. In 2018, Hungary became an observer in the Turkish-dominated Turkish Council, which brings together countries like Azerbaijan and other Central Asian countries. The council has since opened a consulate in Budapest, where its representatives enjoy diplomatic status.

Orban also promoted the Turkish identity of the Hungarian people, while portraying Hungary as the defender of a traditional Christian identity. Although seemingly anachronistic, Svigetvari said this strategy was another example of Orban seeking to maximize a partnership with Turkey, whose relations in the Turkish world run much deeper.

This is a hands-on approach to that Turkish kinship and historical context rather than any real cultural issues behind it, he said.

As head of the Council of Europe, Svigetvari believes Hungary will remain a benevolent partner of Turkey. But while the role may have its limits, there are real benefits to be drawn from the partnership for Turkey to be done elsewhere. It is about how influential Orban is within the EU and in many ways he is very influential, he said.

A small country like Hungary is able to shape European policy and have an impact on foreign policy, but it has been able to achieve what other small countries have not been able to do.