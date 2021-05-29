Politics
Hungarian Council of Europe Presidency offers Turkey opportunities
Hungary, Turkey’s constant partner in its relations with the European Union, has assumed the presidency of the Council of Europe, the human rights confederation stretching from Greenland and Portugal to Russia and the ‘Ukraine.
Hungary began its mandate on May 21, the country’s Foreign Minister Pter Szijjrt declaring that Budapests agenda would focus on promoting minority rights, increasing democratic participation and addressing the environmental and technological challenges facing Europe.
Despite this, the Hungarian Presidency quickly drew the caution of activists and other EU member states, aware of its growing illiberalism in its country. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is the poster child of an authoritarian politics that relies on equal amounts of right-wing populism and on the tightening of political space for any opposition to his power.
For Turkey, however, Hungary’s mandate represents the rise of an ideological parent within the Council of Europe and the EU, two blocs which have gradually deteriorated it over the years.
Speaking to the Ahvals Turkey Abroad podcast, Dr Tamas Szigetvari, senior researcher at the Budapest Institute of World Economy, said that while the powers of the Council of Europe are perhaps more limited than those of the ‘EU, the Hungarian Presidency still promises certain advantages for Turkey.
Svigetvari said Ankara could benefit from a lesser emphasis on fundamental rights and freedoms, for example. On this side, it may be good news for Turkey since (Hungary) will not go so far with human rights issues.
Like Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, Orban is angry at what he sees as Western-imposed ideas that undermine his country’s traditional values. Both men’s governments have often been criticized by the EU and the Council of Europe for reducing dissent and expanding their own powers.
However, Turkey can no longer face the same level of scrutiny from the Council if Hungary is able to provide it with the same diplomatic cover that it has provided to the EU. On more than one occasion, the Orbans government has softened the EU’s joint condemnations against Turkey over Syria and the Eastern Mediterranean, helping the country of Erdoans avoid tougher actions, including sanctions .
Szigetvari believes that while the political similarities of the leaders of the two countries help bring them closer, a cold pragmatism also guides the relationship. There are many external factors that help them come together, but closer personal relationships are always important, he said.
Turkey represents an important partner for Orbans Hungary as it pursues a broader program of cultural awareness to the Turkish world as part of its policy of opening up to the East. In 2018, Hungary became an observer in the Turkish-dominated Turkish Council, which brings together countries like Azerbaijan and other Central Asian countries. The council has since opened a consulate in Budapest, where its representatives enjoy diplomatic status.
Orban also promoted the Turkish identity of the Hungarian people, while portraying Hungary as the defender of a traditional Christian identity. Although seemingly anachronistic, Svigetvari said this strategy was another example of Orban seeking to maximize a partnership with Turkey, whose relations in the Turkish world run much deeper.
This is a hands-on approach to that Turkish kinship and historical context rather than any real cultural issues behind it, he said.
As head of the Council of Europe, Svigetvari believes Hungary will remain a benevolent partner of Turkey. But while the role may have its limits, there are real benefits to be drawn from the partnership for Turkey to be done elsewhere. It is about how influential Orban is within the EU and in many ways he is very influential, he said.
A small country like Hungary is able to shape European policy and have an impact on foreign policy, but it has been able to achieve what other small countries have not been able to do.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]