Keir Starmer: Boris Johnson chaos could strike June plan to lift lockdown | Keir Starmer

Labor leader Keir Starmer today warns that plans to lift nearly all Covid-19 restrictions on June 21 are under threat due to serial incompetence and civil war in Boris Johnson’s government.

In his strongest attack in months on Prime Ministers’ handling of the pandemic, Starmer says the huge death toll in the second wave of cases last fall, in which more than 80,000 lives were taken been lost, was preventable and unforgivable, and the result of an inability to learn from the early stages of the crisis.

Write in the Observer after a week in which former Prime Minister’s adviser Dominic Cummings said Johnson was unfit to lead the country and delayed lockdowns with fatal results last year, Starmer argues that the inability to repairing contact tracing and self-isolation support systems, and the lack of adequate border controls to prevent the spread of the Indian variant, all amounted to serious and inexcusable personal leadership failures.

As scientists today warn of the dangers of easing the lockdown too soon, Starmer says the level of incompetence and infighting in government raises doubts about whether the Big Bang’s release from the June 21 will take place.

In the first wave, we faced an unprecedented crisis. Decision making was undoubtedly difficult. Mistakes were inevitable. And the British public understands that, he writes. But in the summer, we knew a lot more about the virus. The Prime Minister has been warned to prepare for a second wave. He did not do it. And more than twice as many people died in the second wave than in the first. It was preventable and unforgivable.

Failure to fix contact tracing and self-isolation support? Avoidable. The weak border policy that re-imported the virus? Avoidable. Lockout times not once, not twice, but three times? Avoidable.

It was a failure of leadership. A failure to make the tough decisions necessary to keep people safe. This failure is up to the Prime Minister. It goes to the heart of his character and aptitude for the office. As the second wave developed, his refusal to take advice or acknowledge the mistakes of the past had devastating consequences.

He adds: We all want to unlock on June 21, but the biggest threat to that is government incompetence. With cases of variants doubling in a week and scientists raising concerns, Johnson and his ministers should focus relentlessly on reducing infections. Instead, they are again distracted by melodrama, civil war, and covering their backs.

Britain recorded more than 4,000 coronavirus cases on Friday for the first time since the end of March, with the weekly total rising 24%. Almost three-quarters of new cases were the variant first detected in India.

Ministers are currently considering options for a more limited reopening as they wait for more data and try to speed up the vaccination program.

Professor Mark Woolhouse, University of Edinburgh, said: It is clear that we are at the foot of an increase in cases. The question is, what is the slope of the slope and what will be the height of its summit? In other words, will he threaten the NHS? We don’t know yet, but we should learn the answer in about a week.

Professor Adam Finn of the University of Bristol said that if by the end of next week there were 6,000 cases of Covid and a week after that there were 12,000, then the alarm bells would start ringing . We will have to think twice about lifting the restrictions because it will be clear that we will be on the back of a very rapidly growing wave of infections, Finn said.

However, scientists say the British successful vaccination program could prevent the rapid rise in the number of cases from translating into a large number of hospitalizations. The vaccine rollout is going very well, Woolhouse added. However, it is now imperative to go even faster.

Finn added: June 21 is only three weeks away, and if we see hospitalizations increasing, we will have to think really fast or face another lockdown this summer.

An Opinium survey for the Observer found that 43% of people now support postponing the easing of the June 21 lockdown, which many Tory MPs are desperate to maintain. This compares to 34% who think easing should go as planned. One in 10 people come back ahead of the date.

Overall, two-thirds (66%) of the public think the government has acted too slowly to respond to Covid, compared with 28% who think it has acted quickly enough. Opinion differs at different stages of the crisis. Some 69% believe ministers did not act fast enough with the first lockdown last March, 62% think they were too slow with the second lockdown in the fall, while 67% believed stocks were too slow around Christmas.

Despite concerns about the June unlock, there is still huge support for the management of the immunization program by governments, with 71% of the public still approving the supply and delivery of the vaccine, compared with just 9% disapproving.

After Cummings testified to MPs last week, the Conservatives’ lead over the Labor Party fell to six points from 13 a week earlier, according to Opinium. The Tories are at 42% (down two points) while Labor is up five to 36%.