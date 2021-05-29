Why the Nawaz Sharifs party changed its anti-establishment stance in Pakistan





The thunder went with the change of narrative. Pakistan’s military leadership is no longer the main enemy. There is no longer any question of storming the citadel. He returns to normal politics with an eye on the next election. With the return of the uncle, the niece took a back seat. There has been a tangible change in the politics of the Pakistani Muslim League (Nawaz).

From former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharifs and his daughter Maryam Nawazs to the relentless attack on the country’s military rulers and their insistence on bringing down the entire system, it is now the policy of reconciliation. As attacks against the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf continue, there is no longer any question of destroying the building. With the return of Shehbaz Sharif, there is a visible change in this approach.

This change in the strategy of the Pakistani Muslim League (N) seemed inevitable after the collapse of the Pakistani Democratic Movement and its failure to bring down the government by a mass movement. One of the main reasons for the fragmentation of the motley alliance was the tough stance taken by Maryam Nawaz who had become the main face of the party in the absence of her uncle and cousin Hamza Shehbaz.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif with his daughter, Maryam, Photo credit: Hannah McKay / Reuters

No doubt, widely seen as the heir to the Sharif political dynasty, she revitalized the party, but her policy lacked maturity. It was a serious miscalculation on both Nawaz Sharif and his daughter’s part that their strong anti-establishment narrative would lead to a mass uprising against the hybrid rule. Not only did the strategy fail to bring down the government, it also divided the opposition.

It is evident that party pressure to resign from national and provincial assemblies not only led to the break-up of the Pakistani Democratic Movement, but also widened the gap within its own ranks. In fact, the decision to participate in the Senate elections as well as the by-elections has earned the party and the opposition much greater political dividends.

The clear sweep of the opposition dealt a much bigger blow to the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf. Perhaps it also reinforced the thought of the Muslim League of Pakistan (N) that it would be better to focus more on electoral politics rather than trying to bring down the system. However, there is also a strong argument that electoral victory might not have been possible without mass mobilization under the Pakistani democratic movement.

Ironically, the electoral competition further widened the divide between the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and the Pakistani People’s Party. A more mature leadership in the Pakistani Muslim League (N) could have handled the differences more cautiously and prevented the Pakistani democratic movement from collapsing. In fact, the change of course of the Pakistani Muslim League (N) became imperative after the parties’ failure to stage a powerful show of force at the rally of Pakistani democratic movements in Lahore, its political stronghold, last December.

Desperate attempts

For the leaders of the Pakistani Muslim League (N), this was to be a decisive step in the movement to oust the government. Some party leaders believed that a strong show of force in the capital of Punjab could also neutralize the security establishment.

But a low turnout mitigated the impact. The December 31 deadline for resigning the government has also proven to be a major tactical error, raising questions about the party’s strategy. The Lahore debacle also exposed the differences within the ranks of the Pakistani Muslim League (N) and widened the fault lines in the opposition alliance.

In a desperate attempt, some of the parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, in particular the Pakistan Muslim League (N), pushed to leave parliament. But this decision could not materialize due to opposition from the Pakistani People’s Party. The failure of Lahore and the split of the Pakistani Democratic Movement provided the Imran Khan government with critical political space. The detention of Shehbaz Sharif appears to have given Maryam a free hand.

But it was evident that despite its growing popular appeal and ability to draw large crowds, its strategy to bring down the government through a mass movement was not working. Meanwhile, the success of the by-elections reinforced the argument within the party for a more cautious approach.

There was a growing sense of confidence in the party ranks that they could easily sweep away the upcoming Punjab elections and return to power without disrupting the system. For many leaders of the Pakistani Muslim League (N), it was imperative to revisit the anti-establishment policy.

The rhetoric is already down and some of the party leaders have openly advocated for the mending of barriers with the military rulers in order to fully focus on fighting the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Change of direction

The release on bail of Shehbaz Sharif has given new impetus to the change of course. Although the party’s general leadership remains with Nawaz Sharif, the younger brother is now fully responsible on the ground. The tone is markedly different. Shehbaz Sharif also tried to unite the Pakistan Democratic Movement by contacting the Pakistan People’s Party and the Awami National Party. The two parties were forced to leave the alliance due to their differences with the Muslim League of Pakistan (N) over opposition strategy. It may not be easy for them to return to the fold after the acrimonious separation of the paths, but they can cooperate on matters in parliament.

Of course, the new tone associated with the return of Shehbaz Sharif does not mean a split in the party. Despite the internal party struggle, there is no possibility of fragmentation. Strangely enough, both narratives work well with party members as they prepare to go to the election. It is Nawaz Sharif and his daughter who would get the votes but they would like Shehbaz Sharifs’ non-confrontationist approach to regain power.

It is obvious that the political parties are already in an electoral frame of mind. With the pathetic performance of the Imran Khan government especially in the Punjab, the Muslim League of Pakistan (N) seems much more confident in its success. The growing rifts in the ranks of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf appear to have further boosted party morale.

Lowering anti-establishment rhetoric is certainly part of the Pakistan (N) Muslim League’s electoral strategy that could allow it to return to power. But there is still a long way to go before the next polls and political uncertainties are looming along the way.

This article first appeared in Dawn.

