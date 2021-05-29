The validation of social assistance data is not only the task of the Ministry of Social Affairs





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – DPR Commission VIII member Lisda Hendrajoni supports President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ‘s position regarding the accuracy of social assistance (Bansos) data. The reason is that the problem of social assistance data still pops up every year. “Without the correctness of the data, the aid is not compliant. This is what has happened so far, causing new problems in the society, namely social jealousy which can even lead to the slander, “Lisda said in a written statement on Saturday (5/29/2021). This member of the Nasdem faction said President Jokowi’s strong position on the accuracy of welfare data was a warning and should be a serious concern to all stakeholders. “This is a warning signal for local governments as well as for the central government, in this case the ministry, regarding the synchronization of aid data,” he said. According to Lisda, this should not be solely the responsibility of the Ministry of Social Affairs (Kemsos), but the task of other stakeholders, especially those related to data validation. “The classification is already in the ministry, that’s just how it is applied in the regions. Thus, the cooperation of all stakeholders, both central and regional level, is needed to create accurate and valid national data,” he continued. Lisda stressed that he continues to encourage ministries and local governments to synchronize data with breakthroughs, so that there is no overlap in welfare in the future. “In almost every meeting and meeting, we convey this. Our problem is always a question of data. Hopefully there will be a breakthrough in terms of validating and synchronizing this data, as social assistance continues to exist for the community every year, especially during a pandemic, ”he concluded. Earlier, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) highlighted the problem of the accuracy of the data used for the submission of social assistance in a number of regions of Indonesia. This refers to the discovery of 21 million double welfare recipients, and currently it has been frozen by the Ministry of Social Affairs. “As far as the accuracy of the data is concerned, it is still a problem so far, the impact is everywhere. For example, the data on social assistance (social assistance) are inaccurate, overlapping, which makes distribution not fast, slow and some non-compliant, ”Jokowi said during the meeting, coordinating government internal oversight at the State Palace, Thursday (5/27/2021). Source: BeritaSatu.com

