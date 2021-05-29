Former President Donald Trump makes a big appearance in the 2022 Republican preliminary election in Pennsylvania CBS Pittsburgh





Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) As the campaign between the governor of Pennsylvania and the Senate begins in earnest, Republican candidates with close ties to Donald Trump are running and are seen as the main Republican candidates. In GOP.

Within days of each other, Sean Parnell participated in the election of the Senate and Lou Barletta participated in the election of the governor. Mr. Trump had asked them to report before running for public office.

Read more: 17-year-old shot dead in Allentown, Pittsburgh hospital

Barletta explained the calculation for running under the Republican flag.

“Donald Trump is still a Republican leader, and those who believe the opposite don’t know what they’re talking about, especially in Pennsylvania,” former podcaster Bannon Trump said. I told my advisor Steve Bannon. “

Parnell and Valletta have a deep connection to Trump.

Valletta was co-chair of Trump’s 2016 Pennsylvania presidential election and was a staunch ally of Capitol Hill when he was in Congress. He was a Senator backed by Mr. Trump in 2018. He was a candidate and was watching the Super Bowl of the Year with the then President. He was one of Trump’s most elected presidential voters in Pennsylvania last year and has hired veterans from the Trump camp to lead his own voter.

Parnell, who appears as a regular guest on the Fox News program, has been shouted at by Trump on numerous Twitter and campaign trumps in support of Trump, which failed in last year’s US House of Commons election . , Won the coveted speech frame at the Republican National Convention.

Parnell counts Donald Trump Jr. as a friend and congratulated him on Twitter the day he announced his candidacy for the Senate.

If Trump is harmful to Republicans, as some in the party believe, after Trump’s long and unfounded campaign to beware of the 2020 presidential defeat as a scam. But it did not appear on January 6, a surprising attempt to overthrow the presidential election.

Republican voters do not appear to be affected by Mr. Trump’s support for the candidates, said Jim Lee, chairman of Poll Sasukehana, who conducts election polls and polls of Republican candidates.

But Lee also described the opposition of non-partisan voters against candidates who were in tune with Trump as “a brick wall with layers of thickness.”

Primary assets can potentially turn into debt in the fall, Lee said.

Perhaps Parnell’s first attack on Republican rival Jeff Bartos was undoubtedly to loosen his ties with Trump.

The Baltos campaign immediately took Parnell’s message to Twitter, criticizing Trump’s refusal to exempt taxes from 2016. Parnell was campaigning for Florida Senator Marco Rubio in the presidential primary that year, but his criticism continued when Rubio resigned.

Read more: McDonald’s police seek help in locating missing man John Rudolf Terrell

For example, Parnell retweeted the headline that Trump would not refuse support from David Duke and the Ku Klux Klan. Parnell commented, “I think it’s amazing, but it’s not.” Did. Another article criticized Trump for accepting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In an interview, Parnell spoke about his criticisms of Trump at the time. “As you know, I do everything I can to call the ball and hit. When they think they are wrong, I stand up against the party. And I stand up for what I believe. I am not afraid. “

According to Parnell, Trump’s policies are generally good for the country, and after seeing Trump’s popularity in Pennsylvania that year, he came to favor what Trump stands for.

Parnell and Valletta both want Trump’s backing, but they don’t necessarily campaign rigorously for Trump.

Meanwhile, State Senator Doug Mastriano has almost declared his candidacy for governor, but hangs himself as Trump’s lead candidate.

Mr. Trump’s adviser points out that Mr. Trump has not expressed support. Some Republican officials suspect that Mr. Trump will back him in the primary if it’s not clear who will win in the end.

No politician wants to help the loser, they say.

For Republican candidates who wish to take advantage of Mr. Trump’s less popular areas, unsupported primaries may be fine.

In southeastern Pennsylvania, the majority of Republicans voted against Trump, with Joe Biden winning in November.

“In southeastern Pennsylvania, supporting Donald Trump will do as much harm as helping a candidate,” said Jackie Kullback, Republican President of Cambria County. “In other words, Pennsylvania is two different things. It’s like the world. “

Another headache for Republicans is that many Trump voters will vote in elections when Trump is not on the ballot.

That’s a concern for 2022, and even pro-Trump party leaders recognize that attracting moderate voters from Pennsylvania is critical to winning the general election.

“You can be a radical Republican and win a primary election to make America the meanest, most hardcore and whatever you want to do again,” said Dave, Republican President of Washington County. Ball said. “But I can’t win the general election because I can’t take the center out… I don’t care how I cut it. I need to vote.

More News: ‘Get vaccinated for baby dogs’: West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has supporters of his dog’s COVID-19 vaccine

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Former President Donald Trump makes a big appearance in the 2022 Republican preliminary election in Pennsylvania CBS Pittsburgh

Source link Former President Donald Trump makes a big appearance in the 2022 Republican pre-election in Pennsylvania CBS Pittsburgh

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos