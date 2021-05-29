Texas GOP puts final touches on sweeping voting restrictions Donald Trump Joe Biden Arizona New York Austin





Texas Republicans dug Saturday for a final weekend vote on some of the most restrictive new election laws in the United States, putting the finishing touches on a sweeping bill that would eliminate drive-thru voting, empower partisan observers and limit voting on Sundays, when many black practitioners go to the polls.

The changes are expected to be approved before midnight on Sunday, when the GOP-controlled legislature concludes a session dominated by muscular Republicans with decidedly conservative measures regarding guns, abortion and how race can be taught in schools. public.

But none have drawn backlash like Senate Bill 7, which Republicans have filled with a series of new voting restrictions that would change the way the country’s largest red state conducts elections. Democrats have virtually no way to stop it from passing, putting Republicans on the verge of a major victory in their nationwide campaign to impose new voting restrictions motivated by former President Donald Trumps, false claims according to which the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has said he will sign the measure, which Democrats have said they will challenge in court.

President Joe Biden issued a statement calling the final form of the Texas bill “bad and anti-American.”

advised

Today, Texas lawmakers introduced a bill that joins Georgia and Florida in advancing state law that attacks the sacred right to vote. It’s part of an assault on democracy we’ve seen too often this year and often disproportionately targeting black and brown Americans, Biden said.

The final version of the bill was chopped behind closed doors by State House and Senate negotiators, almost all Republicans. They have preserved the elimination of 24-hour polling stations and drive-thru voting centers, both introduced last year in Harris County, the state’s largest Democratic stronghold, in a election which saw a record turnout.

GOP lawmakers are also taking action to ban Sunday voting before 1 p.m. in what critics have called an attack on what is commonly known as souls at the polls “a voting campaign used by church congregations black people across the country. The idea dates back to Gary Bledsoe, president of the Texas NAACP, said the provision is clearly intended to limit Sunday voting and would result in longer afternoon lineups in polling stations.

Texas is also on the verge of re-empowering supporters of poll observers, allowing them better access inside polling stations and threatening criminal sanctions against election officials who restrict their movement. Republicans had originally proposed giving poll observers the right to take photos, but that wording was removed from the final bill that lawmakers were due to vote on this weekend.

Large companies including American Airlines and Texas-based Dell have warned the measures could hurt democracy and the economic climate. But Republicans have ignored their objections and, in some cases, ripped off business leaders for speaking out.

Senior Republican negotiators Sen. Bryan Hughes and State Representative Briscoe Cain called the bill one of the most comprehensive and sane electoral reform bills in Texas history.

Even though the national media downplays the importance of electoral integrity, the Texas legislature has not bowed to headlines or reporting corporate virtue, they said in a joint statement.

Texas already has some of the toughest voting restrictions in the country and is consistently cited by non-partisan groups as a particularly difficult state to vote. It was one of the few states that did not facilitate postal voting during the pandemic.

It is also the last major battleground in Republicans’ efforts to tighten election laws across the country. Florida, Georgia and Arizona have also approved new voting restrictions in recent months.

Since Trump’s defeat, at least 14 states have passed more restrictive voting laws, according to the New York-based Brennan Center for Justice. He also counted nearly 400 bills tabled this year across the country that would restrict voting.

Texas Republican lawmakers have insisted the changes are not a response to Trumps’ false allegations of widespread fraud, but are necessary to restore confidence in the voting process. But doubts over the election outcome were stoked by some of the state’s top GOP leaders, including Attorney General Ken Paxton, who led an unsuccessful trial in the United States Supreme Court in an attempt to overturn the election.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who chaired Trumps’ Texas presidential campaign, offered a million dollar reward to anyone who could produce evidence of voter fraud. Non-partisan surveys of previous elections have revealed that voter fraud is extremely rare. State officials from both sides, including Texas, as well as international observers also said the 2020 election went well.

___

Associated Press writer Nicholas Riccardi in Denver contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos