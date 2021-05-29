FIR filed suit against PTI MPA Nazir Chohan over ‘life threatening’ allegations





PTI MPA in Punjab Nazir Chohan. Photo courtesy of the Punjab Assembly

At the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s assistant for Shahzad Akbar responsibility, a first information report (FIR) was filed on Saturday against PTI MPA Nazir Chohan.

Chohan, who has expressed support for PTI member Jahangir Tareen amid fears that he will be politically victimized by state institutions, said by Akbar that he made allegations that are “unfounded, false and vexatious” and which “will put his life in danger”. .

Akbar was named by Tareen supporters as being among those behind the “targeting” of the PTI leader amid an investigation into the sugar scam in the country that has led to a shortage and a rise in prices. price of the commodity.

The FIR said that given Akbar’s work in this regard to “ensure accountability”, such allegations have been made.

“The said offense was committed to damage the reputation, body, property and spirit of the applicant and to arouse hatred in public towards the applicant, which endangered the applicant’s life”, we read in the FIR.

“Further, being aggrieved by the measures taken by the Applicant to curb corrupt activities in Pakistan, the accused’s motive is only to discourage the undersigned from his pro-active role in the fight against corruption and responsibility in Pakistan, ”he added.

Akbar’s complaint followed a statement allegedly made by Chohan on television, a clip of which went viral on social media.

The prime minister’s aide, citing the clip, warned of social unrest and called for urgent legal action against Chohan for “committing heinous crimes.”

‘False case’

Reacting to the development, Chohan said the Punjab police had registered a “fake case” against him.

He vowed to “go to war” against this decision, saying he has remained silent so far despite the “evidence” against Akbar.

“I renounce the arrest,” he said, adding that he would not obtain a bond prior to the arrest.

“The people who sit to the right and left of Khan sahab (PM Imran Khan) are not politicians,” Chohan said.

“ Use a contemptible religion card ”

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said using the “religion card” for a “staff vendetta” is a “despicable” act on Chohan’s part.

“Lahore police must take strict action against Nazir Chohan MPA for using third-rate tactics against Shahzad Akbar,” he said.

“Shahzad is doing his job. The state cannot function if it does not protect its officials from such attacks,” Chaudhry wrote.

‘Misleading propaganda for personal gain’

Federal Post and Communications Minister Murad Saeed also expressed solidarity with Akbar, saying the councilor “is doing his duty” but that some, for “personal gain”, are launching “misleading propaganda” against him.

“It is not only shameful, but it is a crime according to the Pakistani penal code,” he said.

