Shaw: House Republicans openly violate their oaths of office





In a party that likes to talk about the so-called cancellation culture, Cheney got canceled.

Cheney was perfect and courageous when she wrote in The Washington Post that Trump seeks to unravel the critical elements of our constitutional structure that make democracy work with confidence in election results and the rule of law. No other American has ever done this.

Thus, House Republicans openly violate their oaths. Instead of pledging their loyalty to the Constitution, they pledge their loyalty to a corrupt man: Donald Trump.

Members of the Republican House were particularly cowardly in rejecting Cheney by a voice vote. Kudos to Rep. Dusty Johnson, RS.D., for voting in favor of Cheney. I contacted the five Republican House members from North Dakota and Minnesota to ask how they voted. Only Kelly Armstrong, RN.D. and Pete Stauber, R-Minn, had the integrity to answer me. Sadly, they both confirmed that they voted in favor of Cheney’s removal.

I’ve never heard of the Minnesota reps, Tom Emmer, Jim Hagedorn, and Michelle Fishbach. It’s no surprise to Hagedorn and Fischbach. They both displayed their contempt for the Constitution and democracy when they voted in January to overturn the presidential election results.

Fischbach issued a statement saying, “Our conference has lost confidence in the ability of Congresswoman Cheneys to look ahead and advance our collective priorities. Those priorities are worshiping Trump and lying.

It is difficult to understand that the strengths hold the Republican Party. He reacted badly to the pandemic, separated children from their parents, lied about the election, instigated a frightening and violent coup attempt against our government, and has been impeached twice. Moreover, since he was elected president, Republicans have lost control of the House, Senate and Presidency.

From John Adams to John Quincy Adams to Martin Van Buren to Benjamin Harrison to William Howard Taft to Herbert Hoover to Jimmy Carter to George HW Bush, political parties and Americans have historically moved on to other candidates after incumbent presidents were defeated for re-election. . Only Grover Cleveland was re-elected president after losing, but Cleveland had good reason to believe he could win again. This is because when he lost in 1888 he won the popular vote.

Trump definitely lost the popular vote last year. There are few, if any, voters who voted against Trump in 2020 who would vote for him in 2024.

Meanwhile, based on the Big Lie, Republicans in a dozen states are trying to cheat their way to victory by passing voter suppression laws that target Democratic voters. There is also the real fear that a Democrat could win the presidency in 2024, but Republican members of Congress could reverse the results. It would mean the end of our democracy.

Shaw is a former WDAY TV reporter and former KVRR TV news director. Email [email protected]

