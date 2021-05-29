Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds tied the knot in secret ceremony





Boris Johnson would have married Carrie Symonds in a ceremony planned in the strictest secrecy.

The couple are said to have exchanged vows in Westminster Cathedral in front of a small group of close friends and family.

Downing Street would not comment on reports in the Sunday and Sunday Mail. Westminster Cathedral where Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are believed to have married (Jonathan Brady / PA) An aide to No 10 said, “I was strictly told not to comment.” Reports of the marriage come just days after the couple allegedly sent back-up cards to family and friends for an event on July 30, 2022. The Sun reported that even top Downing Street aides were completely unaware that the couple were about to tie the knot. The couple announced their engagement – with the news that they were expecting their first child – in February last year. This is Mr Johnson’s third marriage, having finalized his divorce from his second wife Marina Wheeler in 2020. He and Ms Symonds have a son, Wilfred, born in April 2020. The wedding ceremony at the Catholic cathedral was hosted by Father Daniel Humphreys, who gave the couple instructions before the wedding and baptized Wilfred last year, reported The Sun. Shortly after 1:30 p.m., the Byzantine-style church was suddenly cleared of visitors, with staff saying it was going to be closed, the newspaper said. Half an hour later, a limousine carrying the bride swept through the square in front of the west main gate. Ms Symonds wore a long white dress but not a veil, The Sun said. Weddings in England are currently under strict coronavirus restrictions. Ceremonies are authorized for a maximum of 30 people in places secured by Covid. Wedding receptions are also permitted for a maximum of 30 people in a location secured by Covid or outside. But dancing is not recommended due to the increased risk of transmission, with the exception of the couple’s traditional first dance. The wedding comes at the end of a difficult week for the Prime Minister in which his former aide, Dominic Cummings, called him unfit for duty. The former aide to the PM said Ms Symonds had desperately wanted to kick him out of his role as Mr Johnson’s right-hand man and sought to place her own friends in key positions. Mr Cummings also claimed that in February 2020, as the pandemic became a major global crisis, Mr Johnson was ‘distracted as he finalized his divorce, his girlfriend wanted to announce his pregnancy and engagement, as well as his finances.’







