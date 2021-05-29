Take the glow of Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modis, second to arrive in 2019, with a broader tenure on the promise of a new India, raised hopes of triggering economic reforms and a tougher approach to dealing with thorny issues ranging from unrest to Jammu -and-Kashmir, Pakistan and China.

However, the early months of Modi 2.0 saw turbulent activity to address the central Hindutva constituency with triple talaq legislation, with the surprise reading of Section 370 granting Jammu special status. -and-Kashmir and the declassification of the State into two Union territories, J&K and Ladakh. enthused the loyal voter of the BJP.

The second parliamentary session of Modi 2.0 saw the government pass the Citizenship Amendment Bill which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted religious minorities in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, ignoring strong protests from political parties. ‘opposition. Much of BJP supporters hoped that Modi would administer the bitter bill of economic reforms, privatization, divestment, labor reforms, banking reforms within the first year. But, before the newly re-elected government could take power, it faced a pandemic that crippled the world.

Modis’ attempts to push through economic reforms amid the pandemic backfired on farm reforms led farmers to take to the streets, labor reforms appear to have stalled and the Citizenship Amendment Act much-vaunted 2019 is in doubt with the rules yet to be framed. The Prime Minister strongly supported the agricultural reforms, speaking firmly in favor of them even as his ministerial colleagues tried to reason with the farmers’ unions to cancel their siege from the borders of the capital.





As the negotiations dragged on for weeks, the government that had enthusiastically pushed for the reforms suddenly seemed prepared to keep them cold much to the chagrin of its supporters. The government’s willingness to suspend the laws it has ruled through parliament at the sign of resistance has betrayed Modis the carefully nurtured image of a tough leader. The same has been true of labor reforms, as the government seems reluctant to notify the rules of the four labor codes that encompass 44 archaic labor laws to implement them.

A glimpse of this self-correcting mode of governance was also seen during the first term when Modi allowed the land acquisition law introduced as an ordinance to lapse in the face of opposition. However, these corrective measures, whether in relation to land laws or agricultural laws, could have been avoided had there been adequate consultations with stakeholders before making the sweeping changes.

The protracted Covid-19 pandemic, particularly the unleashed second wave that left citizens searching for hospital beds and medicine, breathless for medical oxygen and those who died in queues of interminable waiting for the last rites, broke the difficult image of the administrator of Modis. In tackling the pandemic, the government that has reveled in the praise of Modi hai toh mumkin hai suddenly seems to be searching for answers and making one mistake after another.

Weeks after declaring India as the world’s pharmacy, the government was scouring the world to procure vaccines for the stuttering vaccination campaign due to shortages.

The government’s astuteness in decision-making was also deemed insufficient when it gave in to the opposition’s demand for the opening of vaccination for the 18-44 age group, knowing full well that vaccines were scarce. This says a lot about the government’s decision-making process under pressure.

The BJP’s resounding defeat in the West Bengal elections removed the aura of invincibility around which Modi was strutting. The poll result raised hopes among opposition ranks to outsmart the BJP in the battles of 2024. Stories of misery abound during the pandemic, with corpses dotting the banks of the Ganges across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and reports of a nonexistent health system as Covid-19 spreads across rural India, the Modi government or its absence is striking.

Never before in his seven years in power has Modi looked so vulnerable as a politician and administrator. The opposition turned the phrase Modi hai toh mumkin hai to repeatedly criticize the government for the situation India found itself in during the second wave of the pandemic.

The similarities between Modi at seven and UPA at seven are inevitable. The UPA, under the leadership of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, fought allegations of corruption in the allocation of 2G spectrum, the allocation of coal blocks, in the conduct of the Commonwealth Games and no reasoned arguments were found. the favor of critics or voters. The leadership of Congress also allowed the UPA-II to drift with few attempts to steer the ship to safety.

The challenges for the BJP are enormous, especially in Uttar Pradesh which goes to the polls early next year. The recent reversals of the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic appear to nullify the electoral gains the BJP hoped for by building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Kashi, Mathura

Perhaps aware of the setbacks it might face on fundamental development issues, the BJP appears to be quietly supporting the demand for the recovery of the Kashi and Mathura temples, which has long been on the Saffron Brigade’s agenda. A negative verdict in Uttar Pradesh in 2022 could disrupt BJP’s plans for a return in 2024. The immediate fallout from the UP’s unsavory verdict could be felt in neighboring Bihar, where the alliance with the minister Chief Nitish Kumars JD (U) is delicately posed.

In its frenzied quest for supremacy, the BJP has also alienated one-off coalition partners in addition to the broader opposition, which now spares no effort to corner the Modi government as it moves from one crisis to the next. in dealing with the pandemic.

Gradually, the opposition is trying to undermine Modis’ credibility as a leader, which is visible on the downside in his approval ratings. However, even his harshest critics are careful not to forget Modi, who has the odd knack of bouncing back from a crisis. Even though his approval ratings, according to Morning Consult, fell from a high of 84% on May 2 last year to 64% on May 25, Modi remains the most popular leader in the country.

Modi has a little over two years before India switches back to electoral mode for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Will he rely on economic agendas such as the GST code, ‘insolvency and bankruptcy, the productivity incentive program, etc. to boost manufacturing and undertake bold banking reforms? Much of this depends on taming the pandemic by ramping up vaccination to reduce the chances of a new wave of Covid-19 and the economy rebounding this fiscal year. These double wins, if achieved, could give Modi some leeway to refurbish his credentials ahead of the 2024 election.

The next two years could define Modis’ legacy as an agent of change as he imagined himself or someone who has stood up poorly in the face of adversity brought on by a once-in-a-century pandemic. As he goes through the crisis posed by the pandemic, Modi must face an emboldened opposition that monitors and questions his every step, asserted justice and the reversal of public opinion. Criticism from Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Sorens after a phone call with Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipping a meeting with the prime minister to review Cyclone Yaas are indications of the difficult road to come up.

The immediate need is to bring a touch of healing to the citizens, each of whom has been hurt or beaten by the pandemic. Getting the country out of Covid is Modis’ biggest challenge that would determine how he would be remembered in the future.