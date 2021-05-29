Former President Donald Trump prominent in 2022 Pennsylvania Republican primary – CBS Pittsburgh





HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) As the open races at Pennsylvanias for Governor and US Senate take shape, Republican candidates with close ties to Donald Trump are coming forward and being seen as strong contenders for party nominations as a powerful sign the enduring popularity of past presidents within the GOP.

Within days of each other, Sean Parnell entered the race for the US Senate and Lou Barletta entered the race for governor. Trump had urged the two to run for previous offers for public office.

Barletta explained the calculation for running under the Republican banner.

Donald Trump is still the leader of the Republican Party and anyone who believes otherwise doesn’t know what he’s talking about, and particularly in Pennsylvania, Barletta told former Trump adviser Steve Bannon on the Bannons, War Room podcast.

Parnell and Barletta have deep ties to Trump.

Barletta was co-chair of the 2016 Trumps presidential campaign in Pennsylvania and a staunch ally on Capitol Hill when he was in Congress. He was an approved Trump candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2018 and watched the Super Bowl that year with the then president. He was one of Trump’s hand-picked presidential voters in Pennsylvania last year and hired veterans of the Trump campaign to lead his own.

Parnell, a regular guest on Fox News programs, received numerous Twitter and campaign calls from Trump to bolster his unsuccessful candidacy for US House last year and landed a coveted speaking spot at the Republican National Convention.

Parnell counts Donald Trump Jr. as a friend and drew his praise on Twitter the day he announced his candidacy for the US Senate.

Whether Trump is toxic to Republicans, as some party members believe, it does not show, even after Trump’s long and baseless campaign to discredit his 2020 election defeat as a fraud and his role in the ardor of supporters. before they attack the United States Capitol on January. 6 in a stunning attempt to overthrow the presidential election.

Republican voters do not appear to be affected in their support for candidates backed by Trump, said Jim Lee, chairman of Susquehanna Polling and Research, whose polls include election polls and polls for Republican candidates.

But Lee also described the opposition of independent voters to Trump-aligned candidates as a brick wall with a few layers thick.

What’s an asset in a primary could potentially be a liability in the fall, Lee said.

It may not be a mistake that Parnell’s first attack on his GOP rival Jeff Bartos was to try to break his ties with Trump.

The Bartos campaign quickly sent a Parnell missive on Twitter from 2016, when he criticized Trump’s refusal to release his taxes. Parnell had campaigned for U.S. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida in the presidential primary that year, but his criticism didn’t end when Rubio dropped out.

For example, Parnell retweeted a headline saying Trump would not disown support for David Duke or the KKK. Parnell commented, I guess I should be surprised but I’m not. In another, he criticized Trump for kissing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

I’m a guy I call it what I see it, Parnell said in an interview about his criticism of Trump at the time. You know, I do all I can to call bullets and strikes. I stand up against my party when I think they are wrong. And I’m not afraid to stand up for what I believe.

Trump’s policies, on the whole, were good for the country, Parnell said, and he grew to support what Trump stood for after seeing Trump’s popularity in Pennsylvania that year.

Parnell and Barletta both say they want Trump’s approval, but don’t necessarily campaign strictly on Trump: their introductory campaign videos never mention it.

Meanwhile, State Senator Doug Mastriano, who has all but declared his candidacy for governor, is posing as Trump’s preferred candidate.

A Trump adviser pointed out that Trump had made no endorsement. Some Republican Party officials doubt Trump will approve a contested primary if it’s not clear who will ultimately win it.

No politician wants to support a loser, they say.

A primary without approval might be fine for Republican candidates who hope to capitalize in areas where Trump is less popular.

In southeastern Pennsylvania, a critical mass of Republicans voted against Trump, helping Joe Biden to victory in November.

In southeastern Pennsylvania, Donald Trump’s endorsement would likely hurt a candidate as much as it helps them, said Jackie Kulback, Cambria County GOP chairperson. I mean, Pennsylvania is like two different worlds.

Another headache for Republicans is getting many Trump voters to vote in the election while Trump is not on the ballot.

This is a concern in 2022, and even party officials who back Trump recognize that attracting moderate voters from Pennsylvanias will be essential for general election victories.

You can be the meanest, the most hardcore, the go-get-’em Make America Great Again, a radical Republican, and you can win a primary, said Dave Ball, president of the Washington Countys GOP. But you can’t win a general election because you can’t shoot center… I don’t care how you cut it. You need votes.

