Roger Stone predicts criminal indictment of Donald Trump looms





Roger Stone, a longtime Republican agent and informal Trump adviser, predicted Friday that a criminal indictment of Donald Trump is inevitable, although he maintains that the myriad of investigations into Trump’s alleged criminal activities are a “witch hunt”.

Stone made the claims in an appearance on the far-right, conspiracy release, “InfoWars,” during a high-profile conversation with host Alex Jones.

“I would be shocked if they did not present a fabricated indictment of bank or tax fraud against the former president [Donald Trump]by Manhattan District Attorney CyrusVanceJr., “Stone began, before claiming he would take over from” establishing[ing] it’s a partisan witch hunt ”on his new podcast.

Stone went on to say that Trump’s “fabricated” accusation would most likely be fulfilled around the same time the baseless audit of the 2020 Arizona election ends.

“Let’s be very clear. In other words, like you said earlier, you show the man, and I’ll show you the crime. Unparalleled real estate empire, painting for a crime, they have no evidence of a crime, they have no probable cause, “Stone said.” It’s shameful, but I think it’s going to happen. “

“And don’t be surprised if the announcement comes exactly as we learn the truth about Maricopa County, Arizona. Don’t be surprised because I see it coming,” added the self-proclaimed “dirty-trickster”.

Jones speculated that the indictment would come out “on or around July 4th, to really rub it all over our faces as a statement of their takeover, the Chinese takeover of America.” Stone then apparently agreed with Jones’ remark, further arguing that calls for a continuation of the 2020 election audits were “boiling.”

Stone did not return Salon’s request for comment.

Last week, the Manitoba District Attorney’s Office convened a grand jury that will decide whether or not criminal charges will be laid against Trump, the leaders of the Trump organization, and possibly the organization itself. Unlike Stone, former Trump attorney Michael Cohens said on MSNBC that the charges could have real teeth, citing “significant exposure.”

“But it wasn’t just the Trump organization. It was Donald’s personal accounts. It was the children’s business accounts, the inaugural presidential committee, the campaign. Any penny that had something to do with Donald Trump was going through Allen Weisselberg’s office, ”Cohens said. “I believe he has significant exposure, and I think his exposure is not one that you can just hide because the beautiful thing about numbers is that numbers don’t lie.”

Watch below, via InfoWars:

