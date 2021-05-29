Reports: Boris Johnson and fiance Carrie Symonds married in London





Posted: May 29, 2021 / 3:41 p.m. CDT

/ Update: May 29, 2021 / 3:58 p.m. CDT FILE – On Monday March 9, 2020, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. British newspapers report that Prime Minister Johnson and her fiance Symonds were married on Saturday May 29, 2021 in a small private ceremony in London. The Mail on Sunday and the Sun said the couple got married at Westminster Roman Catholic Cathedral in front of a small group of friends and family. (AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)

LONDON (AP) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and her fiance Carrie Symonds tied the knot on Saturday in a small private ceremony in London, British newspapers reported. Johnsons’ office declined to comment on information published in the Mail on Sunday and The Sun that the couple were married at Westminster Roman Catholic Cathedral in front of a small group of friends and family. The Sun said senior officials in Johnson’s office at 10 Downing St. were unaware of the wedding plan. Under the current coronavirus restrictions in England, weddings can be attended by a maximum of 30 people. Johnson, 56, and 33, an environmental activist, Symonds, announced his engagement in February 2020 and has a son together, Wilfred, 1. Marriage would be Symonds first and Johnsons third. He has at least five other children from previous relationships. The last British Prime Minister to marry in office was Lord Liverpool in 1822. Politicians sent congratulations after the news broke. Northern Ireland’s Prime Minister Arlene Foster tweeted: Huge congratulations to Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds on your wedding today. The reported nuptials come after a tumultuous political week for Johnson, who was accused on Wednesday by former senior aide Dominic Cummings of screwing up the government’s response to the coronavirus and being unfit for employment. An ethics probe on Friday found that the Prime Minister had acted recklessly in renovating his Downing Street apartment without knowing where the money was coming from, although it cleared him of any fault.

