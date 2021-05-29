PDM announces new phase of anti-government protests across Pakistan





ANI | Updated: May 30, 2021 2:35 AM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 30 (NNA): The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the anti-government opposition alliance, has announced the launch of a new phase of protests against Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan across the country. the coming months, starting with a demonstration in Swat district on July 4th. “The PDM has drawn up a plan of protests across the country and on July 4 a big protest will take place in Swat,” The Express Tribune said, quoting Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), head of the PDM. Maulana Fazlur Rehman, said that Fazl, while briefing the media, said that after Swat, the anti-government movement will organize similar protests in Karachi, Islamabad and other cities. during a meeting chaired by the head of the JUI-F and attended by members of the PDM constituent party in Islamabad.

He also said that the constituent parties of the PDM with consensus rejected the government’s suggestion to hold the next elections using electronic voting machines (EVMs). “The Pakistan Election Commission (ECP), which is the scrutiny body for the ballot, should convene a meeting of all political parties and formulate a joint plan on electoral reforms.” The meeting called the EVMs a pre-ballot rigging plot, the JUI-F leader said, adding that the opposition alliance also rejected the published presidential ordinance in this regard. Regarding the separation of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Awami National Party (ANP) from the alliance, Fazl said the issue was not discussed at the meeting, The PPP and the ANP went their separate ways of the PDM in March after the alliance issued notices of justification to party leaders for deviating from a decision on the appointment of the opposition leader to the upper house of parliament. On speculation that the PDM is planning to boycott the upcoming budget session in parliament, Fazl said no decision in this regard has been taken so far. However, he added that Shehbaz being the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, will host a seminar of all opposition parties on the issue. (ANI)

