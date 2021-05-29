Politics
Center announces measures to support families who have lost a winning member to Covid
In addition to launching a series of measures to support children who have lost their parents or guardians to Covid-19, the Center also announced on Saturday new measures to help families who have lost the winning member due to the pandemic. .
The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said it will provide a pension to the families of those who have died from Covid and improved and liberalized insurance benefits.
Prime Minister Modi said his government stands in solidarity with their families. He also said that through these programs, efforts are being made to alleviate any financial hardship they might face.
Here are the following diagrams:
State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Employee Family Pension
To help the family live with dignity and maintain a good standard of living, the ESIC pension scheme benefits for employment-related death cases are extended even to those who have died due to Covid. Dependent family members of these persons will be entitled to a pension equivalent to 90% of the average daily wage received by the worker in accordance with the standards in force. This benefit will be available retrospectively from 24.03.2020 and for all these cases until 24.03.2022.
Organization of the Employees Provident Fund – Employee Deposit Insurance Scheme (EDLI)
Insurance benefits under the EDLI scheme have been strengthened and liberalized. Apart from all other beneficiaries, this will especially help the families of employees who have lost their lives due to COVID.
The maximum insurance benefit amount has been increased by 6 lakh to 7 lakh
The provision of a minimum insurance benefit of 2.5 lakh has been restored and will apply retrospectively from February 15, 2020 for the next three years
To benefit families of contract / casual workers, the condition of continuous employment in a single establishment has been liberalized, with benefits being made available to families even of employees who may have changed jobs in the last 12 months. preceding his death.
The Ministry of Labor and Employment publishes detailed guidelines on these programs.
Earlier today, on the eve of his government’s second anniversary during his second term, Prime Minister Modi announced a number of welfare measures for children who have lost their parents to COVID- 19, in particular by ensuring a body of 10 lakh at the age of 18 and provide for their education.
Presiding over a meeting to deliberate on steps that can be taken to support these children, he said they will be supported under the “PM-CARES for Children” program.
