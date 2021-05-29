Billion Tree Tsunami A world famous project – To achieve the reforestation target, the expansion of forests





PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – May 29, 2021): Billion Tree Tsunami Project (BTTP) has become the first project in the world to achieve all of its goals in terms of forest rehabilitation and expansion, job creation and of forests will reduce the amount of carbon in the atmosphere.

Billion Tree Tsunami Project (BTTP) has now become Pakistan’s identity in the world in addition to international organizations appreciating this project. The Ten Billion Tree (TBT) project is continuously increasing forest production in Pakistan.

It is relevant to mention here that the Billion Tree Tsunami Project (BTTP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was started by Pakistan President Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan in 2015 and now 10 billion Tree Tsunami Project is in line with Prime Minister Imran’s vision. Khan to protect the country’s forests.

It has proven to be a major step towards promoting tourism in the light of a clean and green Pakistan in addition to creating jobs. It also showed a commitment to the protection and development of the natural environment, in addition to such efforts would help provide a better environment in the country for future generations.

The current government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to protecting the natural environment. Serious action has been taken to promote a clean and green environment and severe measures have been taken against the timber mafia and those involved in illegal logging.

Forests are strictly monitored at all levels, strict measures are taken under the Forest Law against those who damage them. In an effort to mitigate the effects of climate change, operations are already underway against the timber mafia to protect natural resources such as forests.

The government decided to inherit more than 100 years of trees. Moreover, it is not only up to the government to plant new trees and protect existing trees, but every citizen must play their part in this regard.

The government has pledged to plant 10 billion trees across the country by 2023. The project is sure to be a game-changer, the government’s green stimulation program is part of the country’s efforts to expand the green space of the country. countries and create jobs for young people. during the Corona outbreak. These efforts have helped to create a better and healthier environment in the country for future generations. Besides the development and protection of new and existing forests, another key idea has been launched by cultivating the olive tree.

The integrated districts of KP are very fertile for olive cultivation. Besides the tribal districts, the KP area is as good for olive cultivation as Spain and Italy. With the cultivation of the olive tree, it will not only make the farmer prosperous, but also provide valuable currency.

The olive is of particular importance from the Islamic point of view on the one hand and, on the other hand, it would give the country the means to earn precious foreign currency. It will also benefit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The director of the agricultural extension department, Bajaur Zia islam Dawar, said the international survey experts said that Bajaur is suitable for olive cultivation like Spain and Italy, and the regions have a large potential for olive cultivation.

That is why the KP government under this program, more than 250,000 wild olives have been transplanted to Bajaur with olive groves have been planted on more than 150 acres. Field Assistant of the Agricultural Extension Department, Bajaur, Toor Gul said the merged areas including Bajaur are very fertile and beneficial for olive cultivation.

Olives bloom from December to February after resting and need 10 to -2 degrees Celsius to flower. He said wild olives bear fruit late but transplanting can shorten the length of fruiting. However, it is important to transplant the best variety of olives and take good care of them.

“If this is done, it will pay off in the fifth or sixth year,” Toor Gul said. He said that the olive seed is small and the oil is weak. He said olive cultivation could benefit not only integrated districts like Bajaur, but landowners and farmers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could gain a lot from olive cultivation in terms of wealth. He said it would soon double their income in a short time because of the potential Khyber Pakhtunkhwa areas have.

Imran Afridi, an officer in the Bajaur Extension Department, said the number of wild olive transplants in Bajaur ranged from 80% to 90%. The department also has an olive oil extraction unit in Bajaur from which the farmer can benefit.

Another major problem facing the world today is global warming and if left unresolved living things can be wiped out and the only solution is large scale tree planting. It can alleviate global warming, but unfortunately our eyes are still not open and people could not gag the importance of tree planting and its importance to precious human lives.

“We are still cutting trees brutally and trying to eradicate them. There is a need to take care of them by planting as many trees as possible and educating the next generation about the benefits and importance of tree planting.” , did he declare.

In this regard, the government has installed an abandoned Ali Masjid in the Toda Mela area, in the Khyber district. Ijaz Ahmad, head of the Khyber district forestry office, said plantations have been started in Ali Masjid, Toda Mela, Khyber district to avoid the adverse effects of climate change, which is regularly monitored in the near future.

There will be a dense forest here where tourists will come to enjoy it. He said that “Toda Mela” was a deserted, barren and uninhabited place in the Ali Masjid district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The dispute was ongoing and the Forestry Department, after much effort, with the help of the local administration, settled the dispute and acquired barren land and started reforestation.

Rehmatullah, a local resident of Ali Masjid, said the government provided forest here. They have found employment and are busy planting trees, digging ditches, watering and leveling the land. He said that apart from ordinary laborers, 250 residents are employed and take care of the rehabilitated forest as they do for their homes.

“Toda Mela” was a desolate area and it was unimaginable that this barren area would turn into a jungle for which we pay tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added. Khyber District Forestry Officer Mohammad Shakeel said government reforestation in Toda Mela bodes well for the region.

He said that after the integration of tribal areas, our new project “Ten Billion Tree Tsunami” focused on integrated districts. He said the Forestry Department has gone to great lengths to focus on inaccessible areas and barren uninhabited land. “We planted trees in the border areas of Khyber district and also organized the local people for tree planting,” he said.

The area has been neglected in the past, but luckily the current Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and federal governments are paying more attention to forests this time around and carrying out large-scale reforestation campaigns.

