Politics
Biden needs Merkel and Macron’s help to prevent another pandemic
The possibility of COVID-19 coming from a Wuhan research laboratory is not something of the feverish dreams of conspiracy theory: no less an element of the establishment than Anthony Fauci himself says. he is not convinced that the virus arose naturally from contact with animals. President Joe Biden has ordered some sort of investigation into the matter.
The evidence is far from conclusive. And this is the problem that it will remain inconclusive without a real investigation, which neither the bosses in Beijing nor the bureaucrats at the World Health Organization can credibly promise.
The 90-day review Biden requested from the U.S. intelligence community is not the type of investigation needed. Without access to relevant data in China, this investigation will amount to a review of information already available. The problem is not that the US authorities did not examine what happened in Wuhan, we can assume that the project was widely encouraged by former President Donald Trump, who liked to talk about the Chinese virus. The problem is that Beijing is obstructing international efforts to investigate the origin of COVID-19 and must be persuaded to cooperate.
The Biden administration likes to talk about diplomacy and multilateralism, and now would be a great time for some of that. But there is very little to be had.
Instead, the best the administration could muster is to have Xavier Becerra, the leftist lawyer who for some reason holds the post of Bidens’ health and social services secretary, lectures l WHO on the need to be transparent in this matter.
With apologies to titans such as Michael O. Leavitt and Sylvia Mathews Burwell, health and human service secretaries aren’t figures to shake the world. It is a job for many heads of government.
Let us take a counterexample.
When Iraqi strongman Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in 1990, the administration of former President George HW Bush hosted a masterclass in high-speed diplomacy. The United Nations and the Arab League were involved. Saudi Arabia has pledged billions to support Kuwait’s liberation effort. Arab leaders ranging from the Egypts Hosni Mubarak to the Syrias Hafez al-Assad have supported the effort. Margaret Thatcher, Helmut Kohl and Brian Mulroney supported the effort, and Francois Mitterrand sent 18,000 troops, including the French Foreign Legion and other backers.
In particularly skillful diplomacy, the Israelis were persuaded to step aside even as threats and then missiles rained down on them. The world has come together under the leadership of the United States.
George HW Bush was underrated in his time and we miss it in ours. And his kind of diplomacy should be the model for our unfinished business in Wuhan, not a military invasion, but a shoulder-to-shoulder global effort that leaves Beijing isolated, under inescapable pressure and with nowhere to go.
We don’t need the guy who has Donna Shalalas’ old work on this particular case, we need Boris Johnson, Yoshihide Suga, Angela Merkel, Ursula von der Leyen, Emmanuel Macron, Scott Morrison, Narendra Modi, Muhammad Buhari, etc.
It will have to happen, if it does, under the leadership of the United States, because it is the only such leadership that is, in practice, available.
If Iraq had been allowed to swallow Kuwait 30 years ago, it would have been a footnote in world history. The COVID-19 outbreak, on the other hand, was a truly world-changing event. Understanding how it happened is an absolute necessity and preventing something like this from happening again is, well understood, the most important task on the desk of government leaders around the world.
If it was a lab accident, then it’s a lab accident that can happen again.
It’s not as if Beijing gets the benefit of the doubt here. The dishonesty of the Chinese leaders in this matter is well established, as is their incompetence and neglect in related matters: from the cover-up of the Bohai Bay oil spill and the Songhua River benzene dump to the Long March 5B rocket. falling from the sky.
Americans sometimes regard Xi Jinping & Co. as evil geniuses, but their measures are often crude and inept. A police state is a useful tool for keeping members of religious minorities in concentration camps, but it is not a very useful tool for keeping viruses safe.
The big diplomatic item on President Bidens’ agenda at the moment is to plan a lunch with Vladimir Putin in Geneva next month. Russia surely needs attention, but the big show is China. President Biden may take the time to lecture the Germans on gas pipelines or ask Secretary Whatshisname to say a few platitudes about transparency, but he should create a multinational coalition to get answers on Wuhan and reduce the likelihood of a another global pandemic that will kill millions of people. or billions.
The Americas are coming back, Biden said. It’s time to deliver.
