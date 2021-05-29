DWTS’s Cheryl Burke meets Donald Trump





ABC Cheryl Burke on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 29

Longtime professional “Dancing With the Stars” dancer Cheryl Burke recently revealed that she had an uncomfortable but memorable encounter with former President Donald Trump. Read on to find out what happened and why she was grateful that her agent was there to help her.

Burke said Trump walked into his dressing room unexpectedly

During a recent episode of “Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump”, the “Dancing with the Stars” pro told Vanderpump and fellow guest Gabriel Iglesias that she can say a lot to a man by his grip. of hand. When Vanderpump asked her about the best handshake she’s ever had, Burke regaled them with a story about the time Donald Trump broke into his dressing room out of the blue.

“I’m going to say something that I’m probably going to regret. Not necessarily the best handshake, but the most memorable handshake was Donald Trump, ”said Burke.

She said that was a few years ago, “before he became president”, when they both appeared on “The Meredith Vieira Show”.

“My name is on [the dressing room] door… he let himself in… I was changing in the locker room, ”said Burke, adding,“ Everything was barely covered. Thank goodness my agent was there with me so she helped me out.

When Vanderpump asked if Trump had apologized, Burke replied, “No, [there was] no, sorry.'”

“He’s like, ‘Nice to meet you I’m a huge fan,’ and he shivered with a firm grip, eye contact, then middle finger… it was a little rub of a finger. [on my palm], two hits, one-two, out. “

Vanderpump expressed surprise that this was Burke’s most impressive handshake and said sarcastically, “I didn’t say it was impressive, I said it was memorable.

Burke said she could tell if a man was good in bed by his handshake

Can professional dancer Cheryl Burke hit a golf ball? | Overserved | E! Gabriel Iglesias, Lisa Vanderpump and Cheryl Burke play a round of splash golf on “Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump”. See who hits the ball the best! Watch more episodes of “Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump” here: e.app.link/qF0DP0hSxeb #CherylBurke #OverservedWithLisaVanderpump #LisaVanderpump #EEntertainment SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/Eentsub About E! Entertainment: E! is on the pulse of pop culture, bringing fans the… 2021-05-27T20: 21: 42Z

Burke also said she can tell if a man is a good dancer or a good one in bed by shaking his hand.

“I could tell, at the time, by a man’s handshake if he was on the beat or not… I can tell if you’re good in bed.” One hundred percent and I’m always right, ”Burke said with a laugh.

She added that it was “not necessarily” to be “sexy”, but rather “if the man is confident”.

We wonder what she could tell us about all the handshakes of the former partners? Over the years, Burke has become the longest-serving “Dancing With the Stars” pro. She started in season two and has been on almost every season since. Burke has partnered with plenty of professional athletes, who she says are her favorite types of celebrity to partner with. Burke won the second season with Drew Lachey and the third season with Emmitt Smith.

“I prefer athletes to any other type of celebrity because you know what to do,” Burke told the Bella twins in an episode of their podcast. “You don’t just stop rehearsing when we say rehearsals are over. You marinate in it and come back the next day and you just have it. Emmitt [Smith] didn’t care that I was a girl barking at him, he was doing absolutely fine. There was no ego and that’s the challenge sometimes, when they don’t know what they’re signing up for sometimes and that little girl is literally barking at you eight hours a day. It’s hard.”

Season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” is scheduled to air in September 2021 on ABC. “Surpassed with Lisa Vanderpump” completed her first race of the season; there is no word yet on whether E! will renew the new series.

