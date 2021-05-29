On the eve of Modi Govt’s 7th birthday, plan for Indians stricken by Covid





The government announced a series of measures on Saturday, including a pension for dependents of those who have lost their lives due to Covid-19, among other benefits for families who have lost their salaried members due to the pandemic . In addition to family pensions, insurance benefits under the Employees’ Deposit Insurance Scheme (EDLI) have been strengthened and liberalized. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said these measures would help alleviate the financial hardship these families face. Modi said his government stands in solidarity with these families. To help these families lead a dignified life and maintain a good standard of living, the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) pension plan benefits for employment-related deaths are extended to those who have died. aftermath of Covid, the PMO said in a statement. Dependent family members of such persons will be entitled to a pension equivalent to 90 per cent of the average daily wage received by the worker in accordance with the standards in force. This benefit will be available retrospectively from March 24 of last year and for all such cases until March 24, 2022. The increase in insurance benefits under the EDLI scheme will especially help families of employees who have lost their lives due to the pandemic, the PMO said. The maximum insurance benefit amount has been increased from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 7 lakh, and the provision of a minimum insurance benefit of Rs 2.5 lakh has been reinstated and will apply retrospectively from the 15th. February 2020 for the next three years. To benefit families of contract and casual workers, the condition of continuous employment in a single establishment has been liberalized, with the benefit being made available to families even of employees who may have changed jobs within the last 12 months. months before his death, he said. . Detailed guidelines for these programs are published by the Ministry of Labor and Employment, the PMO added. In a tweet, Modi said: “Family pension under ESIC and EPFO ​​- Employee deposit insurance scheme will provide financial cushion for families who have lost their salaried member due to COVID -19. The Government of India stands in solidarity with these families. “ Union Minister Smriti Irani said Prime Minister Modi’s announcement of a number of social protection measures for children who have lost their parents to Covid-19 will ensure that they do not are deprived of any opportunity and secure their future. The announcements made by Modi on the eve of the second anniversary of his government during his second term planned to ensure a corpus of Rs 10 lakh to these children at the age of 18 and to provide for their education. The BJP has planned a major awareness-raising exercise by carrying out Covid relief activities which will also take place in areas bordering the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and other remote villages across the country. All BJP leaders, from stand level to Union ministers, will participate in Covid prevention and relief activities that will be organized in the villages of a lakh. Under the leadership of BJP President JP Nadda, party workers will organize activities related to Covid prevention and relief in the villages of a lakh on Sunday with Union ministers and state ministers led by the BJP participating to these programs in at least two villages, said party leader Anil Baluni. said in a statement. (With PTI entries) Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos