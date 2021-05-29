Spotlight on obscure Kurdish assassinations in Turkey, Middle East News and current affairs





ISTANBUL Almost 30 years after Kurdish lawyer Yusuf Ekinci was gunned down and his body dumped by a highway, his lawyer son is still seeking justice in one of hundreds of extrajudicial killings. The murders, and the obscure links between organized crime and politicians they reported, are firmly back on Turkey’s agenda following an appeals court ruling and allegations made by a convicted mafia boss in videos posted on social media that millions of Turks have now watched. . The two unrelated developments have rekindled interest in alleged collusion between the Turkish state and criminal gangs in Ankara’s decades-old struggle with militants from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Last month, an appeals court overturned the 2019 acquittal of former interior minister Mehmet Agar and members of the security forces accused of killing Mr Ekinci and 18 others, mostly Kurdish lawyers, businessmen and civil servants in 1994. He said the court that handled the case had not considered all of the available evidence. The younger Mr Ekinci has called for a parliamentary commission to investigate his father’s murder, saying state archives and national intelligence files must be opened for examination. Hagar dismissed the case against him as “fantasy”. The decision coincided with a series of videos posted on YouTube by gang leader Sedat Peker that make unsubstantiated allegations against senior officials regarding extrajudicial killings, drug trafficking and other crimes. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dismissed Peker’s claims, but they come at a difficult time for the government, whose popularity has waned in the face of economic hardship and the pandemic. Lawyers, rights groups and a pro-Kurdish opposition party are pushing for a parliamentary inquiry into alleged state-Mafia links dating back to the 1996 Susurluk scandal, although Mr. Erdogan remains opposed. In the 2019 trial, prosecutors accused Agar and others of organizing the extrajudicial killings under the pretext of fighting the PKK and those helping the group. Turkey and its Western allies identify the PKK as a terrorist group. Agar was sentenced to five years in prison in 2011 for forming an armed gang to commit a crime in connection with the Susurluk scandal and was released in 2013. But no one was held responsible for the murders at that time. REUTERS







