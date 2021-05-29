It’s time to rename the Republican Party





For the publisher

May 29, 2021Updated: May 29, 2021 11:00 a.m.

DEPOSIT. The author of the letter said: “ Republicans, including former President Donald Trump and his rabid party supporters, appear determined to rename the Democratic Party as a party of ‘radical socialism’. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

Republicans, including former President Donald Trump and his rabid party supporters, appear determined to rebrand the Democratic Party as the party of “radical socialism.”

Aside from the fact that Republicans have no idea what those two words really mean and that true socialists turn in their graves to hear President Joe Biden called a socialist, it is clear that their strategy for moving forward ‘before is to convince the public that Biden and the Democrats in Congress are committed to imposing “evil” socialism on the country, a revival of “red fear.” If communism had not essentially disappeared with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, they undoubtedly would have chosen that term. We are doomed to hear this assertion for at least four years.

When it comes to rebranding, however, it’s the Republican Party that honestly deserves the fate. Every political and political position that the party defends today is in direct contradiction with the fundamental republican principles according to which all power must reside with the people and their legitimate representatives, elected by all eligible voters, and with the founding principles of the Republican of the 19th century. Party.

Therefore, it is time to rename and rename the Republican Party and call it what it currently stands for. We can debate the appropriate label, but we should consider the following: autocrats, autocrats, radical anti-democrats, radical right-wing, insurrectionists and neo-fascists, among other possibilities that I am sure we could identify.

Whichever new label they choose, Democrats shouldn’t let Republican efforts to rename them go unanswered. At the same time, Democrats would help save true Republican principles from those who are basically trying to destroy the Republican government in the United States.

Thomas clash

Delmar

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos