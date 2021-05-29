Boris Johnson announces successor to royal yacht Britannia ‘to promote British trade to the world’





A new 200m national flagship will be created to promote UK trade and industry to the world, Boris Johnson said. The unnamed new ship will be built in Britain and used to host trade fairs, ministerial summits and diplomatic talks over the next thirty years as the UK seeks to forge ties and boost exports after Brexit. It will be the first national flagship since Brittany, which was decommissioned in 1997, but the new ship will be a ship rather than a luxury yacht. News and analysis, direct from Westminster to your inbox The Prime Minister has faced pressure from activists and Tory MPs to name the ship after the Duke of Edinburgh, with the nickname being touted as the late royal who played a role in the design of Brittany. Mr Johnson said: This new national flagship will be the first such ship in the world, reflecting the UK’s nascent status as a great independent maritime trading nation. Every aspect of the ship, from its construction to the businesses it presents on board, will represent and promote the best of the British, a clear and powerful symbol of our commitment to be an active player on the world stage. The announcement of the ship comes at the end of a difficult week for the Prime Minister, who saw her rescued by former aide Dominic Cummings, who claimed the government was responsible for tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths during the coronavirus pandemic. He was also faced with claims that his past comments about women in burkas had helped create the impression that the Conservative Party was insensitive to Muslim communities. An investigation which found the theories to have a problem with Islamophobia has been criticized for failing to recognize the institutional nature of anti-Muslim sentiment in the party. And the ministerial watchdog said it was unwise to allow renovations to his Downing Street apartment without caring more rigorously about how it would be funded. Construction of the new vessel is expected to begin as early as 2022 and enter service within the next four years. The tender process for the design and construction of the vessel will be launched shortly, with an emphasis on showcasing UK design expertise and the latest innovations in green technology. The ship will be crewed by the Royal Navy and is expected to be in service for approximately 30 years. Additional reports from the Press Association

