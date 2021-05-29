PH protests against Chinese ‘illegal activities’ on Pag-asa island





This handout photo taken on April 27, 2021 and received from the Philippine Coast Guard on May 5, 2021 shows Philippine Coast Guard personnel aboard their vessel BRP Cabra monitoring Chinese ships (R) at Sabina Shoal, a sea outcrop of southern China claimed by Manila located approximately 135 kilometers (73 nautical miles) west of the Philippine island of Palawan. Handout / Philippine Coast Guard / AFP

The Foreign Ministry (DFA) lodged another diplomatic protest against China for its “unrelenting deployment, prolonged presence and illegal activities of its maritime assets and fishing vessels near the islands of Pag-asa.” In a new protest filed on Friday, the Philippines demanded the withdrawal of Chinese ships from Pag-asa (Thitu), the second largest island in the Kalayaan (Spratlys) group of islands and the largest Philippine-administered territory with a area of ​​37.2. hectares. It lies 480 kilometers west of Puerto Princesa in Palawan and is within the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the Western Philippine Sea (WPS). In the House of Representatives, the Makabayan bloc tabled House Resolution (HR) 1790, calling on President Rodrigo Duterte to withdraw his statements that infringe the nation’s sovereign rights and land claims over the FPS. They lamented that many diplomatic protests have been filed against China, but the chief executive and his spokesman Harry Roque Jr. are consistent in “downplaying” incidents of Chinese incursion. “Recently, [the President] described the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) ruling as “just a piece of paper” and “should be thrown in the trash”. He also claimed that China is now in possession of the West Philippine Sea, implying that it is futile to pursue the country’s legitimate rights and claims, ”HR 1790 reads. In his first statement in November 2016, the president said he would “overturn the arbitration award” and “not impose anything on China.” In 2019, Duterte said he had a “verbal agreement” with Chinese President Xi Jinping that would allow Chinese vessels to fish in the Philippines’ EEZ, “which [was] with manifest contempt for our economic rights as enshrined in the Constitution and affirmed by the decision of the PCA ”, declared the Chamber. The Philippines has filed several diplomatic protests against China’s repeated incursions into WPS territories. One of these protests was due to the continued presence of more than 200 Chinese militia ships in the Julian Felipe Reef. Previously, the Philippines had taken its case to the Hague PCA, which in 2016 granted the country sovereign rights over the marine resources of the disputed islands. He dismissed China’s claim online at nine points that the resource-rich South China Sea, of which the West Philippine Sea is a part, is theirs. Japan’s support During a video conference at the 36th Asia-Japan Forum on May 27, Elizabeth Buensuceso, Acting Under Secretary of Foreign Affairs for Bilateral Relations and ASEAN Affairs and leader of the Philippine Senior Officials Meeting, said the The presence and swarming of Chinese maritime militias in the Philippine maritime areas was not only undermining the sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction of the Philippines, but also threatens the security and stability of the region. “As a united family … the best way to advance against collective threats and challenges is to present a united front. Japan is our strong partner in maintaining peace and security in our region,” said Buensuceso. “We are facing the same challenges and we are on the same wavelength,” said Deputy Foreign Minister of Japan Takeo Mori. Participants in the meeting reiterated calls for respect for the rule of law, including the 1982 United Nations Conference on the Law of the Sea, the exercise of restraint, the settlement of disputes by peaceful means and the implementation of cooperative activities to build trust.

