Trump calls Fulton County after ballot review blocked

FULTON COUNTY, Georgia – Former President Donald Trump weighed in on Georgia’s proposed review of mail-in ballots, which was stalled this week when a judge called off a meeting to discuss plans for a exam in Fulton County.

About a week after Henry County Chief Justice Brian Amero agreed to unseal 147,000 Fulton County mail-in ballots following a lawsuit against voters, the Election Office and the Clerk of the Fulton County Court has filed motions asking the judge to dismiss the lawsuit.

Amero wrote in the email that he hopes to hold a hearing on the motions on June 21 and that he plans to issue an order next week setting a date for the hearing.

Despite multiple accounts indicating otherwise, Trump called Fulton County’s actions suspicious in a statement on Friday:

“Why are the radical left Democrats in Georgia fighting so hard that there is no forensic audit of 150,000 postal votes in Fulton County? There can only be one right, and that’s because they know the vote was corrupted and the audit will show it. Republicans must fight hard and win! “

State and federal authorities have repeatedly stated that there is no evidence of widespread election fraud.

The plaintiffs, nine Georgian voters, will pay for the audit, according to reports.

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts spoke to FOX 5 Atalnta after the ruling.

“Well, I’m actually amazed that this is all a circus that won’t end, quite frankly. Fulton County, we’ve had a goal on our back that dates back to 2020,” Pitts said. “No one presented credible evidence, in fact after our 2020 election the secretary of state even applauded us for the great job we had done, so it’s ridiculous that this witch hunt continues.”

President Pitts said he has no doubts that the results of this next audit will be the same as the first three. He said it was “scandalous that Fulton County continues to be the target of those who cannot accept last year’s election results.”

“The votes were counted multiple times, including a manual recount, and no evidence of fraud was found,” Pitts said. “The fact remains that Fulton County safely held an election in the midst of a public health crisis. It’s a shame the ‘big lie’ continues and could cost hardworking taxpayers in this county.”

The results of the elections in Georgia were certified months ago and a new review cannot change the results. After the initial tally and before certification, the state did a full recount of the presidential race to satisfy a new audit requirement in state law. Another recount, in which the ballots were passed through scanners to be counted again, was carried out at the behest of the campaign of former Republican President Donald Trump after losing the state by a narrow margin for the benefit of Democrat Joe Biden.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

