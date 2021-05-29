Friendly Fire: Trump hovers over Jersey; Congratulations to Booker





Can Americans still have a sensible and friendly political discussion across the partisan divide? The answer is yes and we intend to prove it. Julie Roginsky, a Democrat, and Mike DuHaime, a Republican, are consultants who have worked on opposing teams throughout their careers, but have remained friends throughout their careers. Here, they discuss the events of the week with Tom Moran, editor of the editorial page.

Q. Jack Ciattarelli only has a 6 point lead over Hirsh Singh in the governor’s Republican primary, according to a recent Public Policy Polling poll, commissioned by the Democratic Governors Association. I thought it was supposed to be a cake walk for Ciattarelli, the former MP? What’s up?

Mike: The Republican primaries are always tough, especially in the Blue States. The more conservative candidate always has a very good chance of winning among a small, very conservative electorate. Ciattarelli can’t go so far to the right that he alienates general election voters, but Singh doesn’t care. He’s posing as a Trump sidekick, including repeating the election lie, but that’s not the recipe for success, at least in New Jersey according to the 2016, 2018, and 2020 elections. It’s a giveaway for Phil Murphy that Republicans are arguing over Trump instead of him.

Julie: The polls can’t test Ciattarellis’ strength due to his placement on county lines in the primary, but it underscores that madness dominates the Republican Party. When the party base, which is the faction voting in the primaries, feels that the election has been stolen and that Donald Trump is the Messiah, it stands to reason that many of them would support an extremist like Hirsh Singh.

Mike: Good point on the county lines. Jack is endorsed by all 21 county parties, which means a favorable voting position in each county, which will help even more candidates with an inferior identity.

Q. The poll showed extremism among Republicans in New Jersey which surprised me. Of those who say they will vote in the primary, 73% believe the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill was a false flag operation organized by opponents of Trump, and 71% believe Joe Biden lost the presidential race . What do you think about this?

Mike: It makes me sad. So many people in my party trust what Trump and Fox News tell them. We take the opportunity to appease his bruised ego. Trumps’ legacy would be better in the long run if he focused more on his accomplishments and less on losing.

Julie: I’m surprised you’re surprised, Tom. Since Republicans handed the nomination over to Donald Trump in 2016, it is clear that the party is completely derailed.

Q: After a PA report criticized Representative Tom Malinowski for his inability to disclose his stock transactions during the pandemic, as required by law, leading Democrats rallied to show their support and push back against rumors that they will be ditching Malinowski during the redistribution. Malinowski calls it an oversight and says his broker made these trades on his own. What is happening?

Mike: Democrats have a choice. Be greedy and try to hold on to 10 seats, knowing the political winds will never be as good for them as they were in 2018 and 2020. Or be pragmatic and protect nine. To keep 10, Democrats in potentially competitive North and Central Jersey seats (Reps Gottheimer, Sherrill and Pallone) must sacrifice Democratic voters to support Malinowski, who barely won even before this huge scandal. It will even affect Andy Kims’ district. New Jersey historically offers six or seven seats in the Democratic House. Nancy Pelosi would rather guarantee nine, rather than risk losing three or four starters because everyone has sacrificed too much to save a guy who just got in trouble.

Julie: Mike, didn’t you get the card you wanted in the last cycle, which helped elect Republicans in Congressional Districts 3, 5, 7, and 11 until Trump sent the party derailed ? I would rate this card as a swing card, as you argued when you helped create it when reassigning last time around. And if anyone really believes the Democrats would sacrifice the Malinowski seat for this, I have a bridge to sell them. With the slim Democratic majority in the House, no one will sacrifice a seat for anyone, especially in suburban New Jersey, which has so firmly rejected Trumpism. So, I’ll see your unforced equity trading mistake and bring you up a Trump-McCarthy facilitator as a messaging tactic.

Mike: That’s what Republicans want. You are correct that Republicans held six of 12 congressional seats for several elections after the redistribution. After two Trump elections, the balance fell from 6-6 to 11-1 for Democrats. Yikes. The GOP is moving closer to six members of Congress again though the current map changes very little, due to the changing nature of multiple districts.

Julie: It’s wishful thinking on your part. Look at what’s going on now, with Trump dominating the gubernatorial election. Republican candidates in all swing districts will have to take a blood oath and the wackies who run the Republican House Conference just to pass the primaries. And the county lines won’t do much for the GOP’s so-called moderate candidates next year, as the House leads the rankings.

Q. Sen Cory Booker is in the midst of negotiations over the Washington Police Reform Bill, which has passed the House and is stuck in the Senate. The criminal justice reforms pushed by Booker were among the few bipartisan deals under Trump’s presidency. Will it happen again? How much credit would Booker get?

Mike: Senator Booker can and should get real credit. As the former mayor of Newark, he has more experience on the practical implications of criminal justice reform than 99% of Washington. I hope he stays in the middle and can forge a compromise.

Julie: Senate Republicans are all about filibustering, so I doubt they have any incentive to play with Senator Booker or compromise with another Democrat no matter how much the Democrats bend. to convince them. But Booker deserves all the credit in the world for continuing to push for criminal justice reform, which he has been doing for many, many years, well before most others.

Q. During the recent fighting in the Middle East, Senator Bernie Sanders attempted to block a $ 735 million arms deal for Israel. The effort failed, but it appears once-strong support for Israel among Democrats is fracturing. How will it play out?

Mike: Democrats are in a bind. Jewish voters are a critical electoral bloc in favor of Democrats, but it is actually Congress Republicans who have been much more united in their support for Israel. Too many Democrats act as if Hamas is an oppressed minority. It’s not. It is a terrorist group that abhors the liberal freedoms that we cherish in the United States. While we must push for fair solutions for the Palestinians, Hamas must not be treated as a nation state on an equal footing with Israel.

Julie: One of the biggest parodies of this era is Bibi Netanyahus’ efforts to make American support for Israel a partisan issue. Its former ambassador says publicly that the Israelis should fire liberal American Jews like me and focus on supporting evangelical Christians, who are the backbone of the Republican base. Decisions like these were foolish in the short term and will be disastrous in the long term long after Netanyahu leaves.

Q. Finally, Memorial Day weekend, no masks and social distancing indoors. I hate being a walking stereotype, but I go to my favorite pub, where I hope to hit the bar for the first time in forever and order a whiskey. How will you celebrate?

Mike: I’ll be in Cape May. Last year Memorial Day weekend was weird. Quiet streets, closed shops, closed hotels, empty houses. I can’t wait to get around in my Jeep, dip my toes in the water, and spend a few bucks to support my favorite cafe and local restaurants.

Julie: I’m glad you’re finally getting up from your couch and throwing money at Egans, Tom. I’m going to spend this weekend taking my son to a soccer tournament, because somewhere along the way the stomachs in the bars have been replaced by lawn chairs lying around on the sidelines. So pour one for me while you’re at it.

