Politics
Explosive allegations by organized crime boss shake up Turkish politicsExBulletin
A crime boss sentenced in exile attacks Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his cabinet in the regular broadcast of videos accusing them of corruption.
HOST SCOTT SIMON:
Now we turn to Turkey, where a feud between the government and a convicted organized crime boss has caused much of the country to tip over their computer screens.
NPR’s Peter Kenyon reports that weekly video messages containing explosive high-level corruption allegations infuriated President Erdogan, who vows revenge.
PETER KENYON, BYLINE: For over a month, videos full of accusations of Turkish mafia boss Sedat Peker have been dropping weekly.
(VIDEO SOUND PRESENTATION)
SEDAT PEKER: (speaking Turkish).
KENYON: They include accounts of vicious infighting between groups close to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and dark links between gangsters and officials. And while the allegations go unsubstantiated, they have become unavoidable for many people across the country.
Fati, a 41-year-old Istanbul resident who asked that his last name not be used for fear of reprisals from the authorities, says it reminds him of when he was growing up and the crowd’s activities seemed virtually out of control .
FATI: (By interpreter) I was born in 1980. I lived in the mafia of the 90s in Turkey. It is an extension of this period. This is the 2000 model of the same.
KENYON: One of Peker’s bombing allegations concerns the son of a former Turkish prime minister who Peker says was instrumental in setting up a new drug route from Venezuela to Turkey, allegedly hidden in packages of imported cheese. Fati says it really caught his eye.
FATI: (From interpreter) The drug problem he mentions – what was the name of that guy with the cheese? I think it’s incredibly fantastic.
KENYON: Former Vice President Binali Yildirim has denied this allegation. But there are many in Turkey who are quite ready to believe in a link between government officials and organized crime. Kadir Has University analyst Soli Ozel said Peker, who in the past had threateningly said he would “bathe in the blood of liberal intellectuals,” also managed to get closer to some Turkish politicians. , including President Erdogan.
SOLI OZEL: Wedding photos and video – obviously there is a very strong connection between these people. Peker himself campaigned politically for – on behalf of – if not on behalf of, definitely in favor of President Erdogan.
KENYON: Peker served several years in prison and is currently living in exile in the United Arab Emirates. Erdogan, who had remained out of the controversy, recently entered, vowing to defeat Peker and other criminals.
(SOUND PRESENTATION OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)
PRESIDENT RECEP TAYYIP ERDOGAN: (speaking Turkish).
KENYON: “Members of the criminal organization, wherever they are, we will follow them,” he said, adding: “We will not let these criminals go until we bring them back and bring them back. will not sue. “
Ayse Zarakol, professor at the University of Cambridge, says that now that Peker has brought the issue to the fore, others are speaking out, including former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, who told a Turkish newspaper that the Turkey today is, quote, “a cartel state, a narco state.” Zarakol says Peker has avoided personally targeting Erdogan in the videos. But now that Erdogan has spoken, he could be the subject of future attacks.
AYSE ZARAKOL: Now that, you know, Erdogan has come out in favor, some are saying that in future videos he might actually be talking about Erdogan more directly or about Erdogan’s family. But, you know, Peker is an unpredictable character. It’s hard to say (laughs), I think.
KENYON: Analyst Soli Ozel says the feud could damage Erdogan.
OZEL: Adding to the mismanagement of the COVID crisis and the very severe economic conditions, especially for the country’s poor, the public, especially poorer segments of the public, may be more receptive to these allegations.
KENYON: But it depends on where it’s headed and what Peker says next. Peter Kenyon, NPR News, Istanbul.
