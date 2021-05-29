New president vows to tear up Samoa’s deals with China kicked out of parliament by pro-Beijing opposition

Prime Minister-elect Fiame Naomi Mata’afa talks to reporters outside Parliament in Apia, Samoa-Anetone Sagaga / Samoa Observer / AP

The tiny Pacific island of Samoa has been plunged into crisis after its new president, who pledged to abandon a $ 100 million port deal with China, was kicked out of parliament this week in a bitter dispute on the outcome of the elections.

Fiame Naomi Mataafa, the opposition leader who will become Samoa’s first female prime minister after a sweeping victory in April’s poll, could undermine China’s growing influence in the strategic region, if allowed to take office.

But the future of her government is at stake after she was forced to opt for a makeshift swearing-in ceremony in a tent after Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, the incumbent prime minister, refused to hand over power .

The two leaders accused each other of staging a bloodless coup, with Mr Tuilaepa, the world’s second-oldest minister, accusing his opponent of treason for organizing the ceremony.

On Thursday, Samoa’s Attorney General said she would try to have the ad hoc swearing-in party of Ms. Fiames Faatuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) declared unconstitutional and illegal during a Supreme Court hearing.

The outcome of the dispute will be closely watched by Beijing and by Washington and its regional allies, New Zealand and Australia.

Samoa’s Prime Minister Tuilaepa Lupesoliai Sailele Malielegaoi meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China – Lintao Zhang / REUTERS

Ms Fiame said, while intending to maintain good relations with China, that she planned to set aside the controversial Beijing-backed Vaiusu port development that would plunge the country into additional debt to the Chinese. Chinese. The port project was a subject of contention during the election campaign.

“Samoa is a small country. Our seaports and airports meet our needs, ”Fiame told Reuters by phone from Samoa’s capital, Apia.

“It is very difficult to imagine that we would need the scale proposed in this particular project when there are more urgent projects that the government needs to prioritize.

James Fanell, former director of intelligence for the U.S. Pacific Fleet, told the Telegraph that the proposed port was one of many regional projects that could be converted from commercial to military use, sounding the alarm bells on the China’s strategic ambitions across the Pacific.

Before the Chinese talked about the Belt and Road Initiative, we were talking about China’s pearl chain strategy in which they make deals and fit into these small nations, forcing them into debt, a he declared.

From a security perspective for Australia and New Zealand, are you really going to be happy to have three or four Chinese port facilities that Chinese Navy ships can operate in?

Prime Minister-elect Fiame Naomi Mataafa, center with a fan, reunites with supporters on Monday, May 24, 2021, in Apia, Samoa-Australia Broadcasting Corporation

Jose Sousa-Santos, a research fellow in Pacific policy at the Australia Pacific Security College, said China’s interest in the port was a strategic opportunism.

Maritime connectivity is vital in the Pacific, and China has embarked on some form of mole kick around the region, but has not had much success so far. The development of the port of Vaiusu has progressed more than others, he said.

Samoa’s reluctance over the port came amid growing concerns from security sectors in the Pacific over China’s economic and political influence, he added.

But Dr Anna Powles, a senior lecturer at the Center for Defense and Security Studies at Massey University in New Zealand, said that while there is more scrutiny of Chinese loans under an administration Fiame, the country’s ties to China would not fundamentally change.

I doubt we are seeing a major change as Samoa is heavily indebted to China, which owes just under 20% of its GDP. The economic relationship is quite entrenched and we are unlikely to see any changes in the political relationship Samoa has had a closer bilateral relationship with China than many Pacific countries, she said.