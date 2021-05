Ari Melber: Trumps Blog Colossal Failure: Less Traffic Than Petfinder

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 18: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Former US President Donald Trump is leaving Trump … [+] Manhattan Tower on May 18, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney / GC Images)

GC Images

MSNBC’s Ari Melber on Friday dissected traffic to Florida blogger Donald Trumps’ new site, and the numbers aren’t that big.

In terms of metrics, audience, readers, every way they measure blogs is a failure, with lower traffic than sites like Petfinder and Eat This, Not That, Melber said on The Beat with Ari Melber. Citing a Washington Post report, Melber noted that none of Trump’s posts on Donald J. Trump’s From the Desk site had more than 15,000 interactions.

In a discussion of Trump’s declining influence online, guest Erin Gloria Ryan noted that many articles on the Trump blog are nothing but 900-word chunks of text and the site has no comments section, a surefire way to generate traffic online. sites.

He could filter disturbing words like President Biden or the grand jury if he wanted to, she said. For now, I just think blogging is what the Tik Tok generation would call cheugy, a word that means off-trend. I think blogging was at its peak between 2006 and 2011, so it’s about ten years behind on this point.

In a rarely read post on his site, Trump insisted the traffic numbers were wrong and that a new platform would be coming soon. Stay tuned!

The Washington Post also incorrectly reported the number of views on my DonaldJTrump.com website. We haven’t launched our own social media platform yet, but even the very basic site we need to post our statements to received 36.7 million views in the last month alone and generated more traffic to our website now that in 2020, an election year. ! That number would be even bigger if we were still on Twitter and Facebook, but since Big Tech illegally banned me tens of millions of our supporters have stopped using these platforms because they have become boring and mean.

My website is a place where anyone can view my statements, published in real time, and engage with the MAGA movement. This is supposed to be a temporary way to get my thoughts and ideas out to the public without the Fake News spin, but the website is not a platform. It’s just a way of communicating until I decide what the future of choosing or setting up a platform will be. It will happen soon. Stay tuned!

