Royal Yacht Britannia replacement to enter service in four years, says Boris Johnson





The new ship will be used to host high-level trade negotiations and trade shows and will sail around the world to promote British interests. Number 10 said that “a typical six-month itinerary for the flagship might include docking at a port in a country where a visit by the British Prime Minister is taking place, to host parallel talks between British and local businesses, organizing trade fairs to sell British products to an emerging market and providing the venue for an international ministerial summit or major trade negotiations between the UK and another government. “ Britannia once hosted popular “trade days” where business leaders were encouraged to invest in the UK, and it is estimated that she helped win 3 billion trade deals between 1991 and 1995. Jake Berry, aTory MP and a key supporter of the New Yacht campaign, said: “The scrapping of Britannia in 1997 was shortsighted and cruel. After a five-year campaign backed by The Telegraph, it’s a fantastic day for HM the Queen and Great Britain. This successor to Britannia will be the ultimate projection of UK might and majesty around the world and the first sign of global Britain in action. “ Downing Street, which posted an artist’s impression of the new ship, declined to suggest its cost, but sources said it could exceed $ 200 million. The flagship could accommodate royals on overseas visits, but the Downing Street announcement did not mention whether the family could use the new ship. Number 10 said her role will be “distinct from that of any previous national flagship, reflecting the UK’s new status as an independent trading nation and helping us to seize the opportunities that this status presents”. The vessel is expected to be in service for 30 years.

