Turkish mafia boss’s revelations shake Erdogan’s government and senior officials









By John Solomou |

Update: May 29, 2021 3:13 P.M. IS

Nicosia [Cyprus] May 29 (ANI): In a series of seven You Tube videos released to date that have been watched by over 57 million people, notorious Turkish mafia boss Sedat Peker made bombshell disclosures claiming that the government and Turkish politicians were in cahoots with the criminal underworld.

Ultra-nationalist Peker, who has served multiple prison terms including murder, kidnapping and creating a criminal organization, confessed that he had played a role in the commission of criminal acts on behalf of powerful figures in Turkey.

Peker said former Interior Minister Mehmet Agar was the head of the deep state in Turkey and accused Agar and former intelligence official Korkut Eken of committing several illegal acts while serving in their posts, including involvement in an international drug trafficking system and assassination of investigative journalist Ugur Mumcu with a car bomb in Ankara and shot dead in the Turkish part of Cyprus of Turkish Cypriot journalist and peace activist Kutlu Adali in 1996. These murders have still not been solved.

The revelations made by Peker are reminiscent of the notorious Susurluk scandal, which exposed the close relationship between the deep state in Turkey, the Gray Wolves and the Turkish Mafia.

The scandal surfaced with a collision between a car and a truck on November 3, 1996, near Susurluk, in the province of Balikesir. Among the victims were the deputy chief of the Istanbul police department, a member of parliament, and Abdullah Catli, the head of the Gray Wolves and a hitman from the National Intelligence Organization (Turkey) (MIT), who was included. on the Interpol red list at the time of his death. It should be noted that the police chief at the time was Mehmet Agar, who resigned from his post due to the scandal.

After his release from prison in 2014, Peker befriended AKP figures, who used him to pressure and beat their opponents and to commit several illegal acts.

One of Peker’s most serious accusations is that AKP MP Tolga Agar, son of Mehmet Agar, was implicated in the suspicious death two years ago of Yeldana Kaharman, a 21-year-old Kyrgyz journalist, who filed a complaint against him. just a day before she was found dead.

The mafia boss also alleged that Erkan Yildirim, the son of former AKP Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, was involved in a trafficking scheme to bring cocaine from Venezuela to Turkey.

He said Erkan Yildirim was smuggling cocaine as part of a trafficking ring spanning the economy of northern Cyprus casinos and a Syrian port.

Binali Yildirim said the allegation was a lie and a slander and said his son had traveled to Venezuela to distribute surgical masks to fight the coronavirus.

Peker, who is believed to be in Dubai, threatened to “ruin” Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu in an eighth video he had promised to release on May 30. Peker claimed that Soylu had warned him that authorities were on his case, prompting him to flee Turkey. in 2020 to avoid prosecution.

The reason he has turned on Soylu is that his family was mistreated during a police raid on his Istanbul residence last month. In all of his videos, Peker has insisted that there is extensive collaboration between organized crime and senior officials.

Responding to the Mafia boss’s allegations, Suleyman Soylu filed a criminal complaint against Peker last week and appeared on national broadcaster Haberturk on May 25 in an attempt to clear his name for wrongdoing. Journalists say he was not very convincing. All of the men accused by Peker vehemently deny the Mafia boss’s allegations.

Recent polls show the ruling AKP party’s approval ratings have fallen by a third to 27%, while Erdogan’s approval rating is only 40%. Peker’s revelations may lower those numbers even further.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denounced Peker’s accusations and expressed his support for Soylu. He said: “We stand alongside our Interior Minister in his battle against criminal gangs, as well as with terrorist organizations. Turkey will foil these plots and bring organized crime bosses to Turkey to stop them. be brought to justice. “

On May 27, the Ankara Attorney General’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Sedat Peker.

What is remarkable is that Peker did not accuse President Erdogan of any wrongdoing and still talks about his “brother Tayyip”. Some observers suspect that he is in fact targeting the close associates of the Turkish president, who have become quite strong, thus helping Erdogan to get rid of them and end their political career.

Regardless of Peker’s real goals, his videos confirm the suspicion that a deep state continues to exist in Turkey and indicate that the AKP continues to use the underworld to pursue its goals against its opponents.

Peker said that in 2015, at the request of an AKP MP, he sent his men to attack the Hurriyet newspaper to stop him criticizing Erdogan. After the attack, the Hurriyet boss sold the newspaper to a pro-government media group.

Fikri Saglar of the main opposition CHP party says the Peker case is part of a much bigger issue. “The government has never managed to distance itself from the mafia […] Today, he reassures the government. Peker’s videos show it’s perfectly clear that the government and the Mafia are close. “

Prominent Turkish journalist Murat Yetin pointed out in an interview. “It is impossible for the government to remain silent about Peker’s video releases because a border has been crossed.”

Former head of the Parliamentary Human Rights Commission, Ayhan Sefer Ustun, said: “Turkey should launch a national campaign against the deep state and a widespread mafia structure that reaches internal circles of the state. ” (ANI)







