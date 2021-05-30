Boris Johnson and Joe Biden to aim to ‘unblock’ UK-US travel restrictions

Boris Johnson and Joe Biden will look for a way to ‘unlock’ travel between Britain and the United States at the G7 summit next month.

Government sources told The Mail on Sunday that discussions on how to ease Covid’s travel restrictions will be “on the table” when the Prime Minister meets with the US President in Cornwall.

British tourists cannot enter the United States, which is on the government’s Amber List and those traveling to the United Kingdom must quarantine themselves at home or where they are staying for ten days and take tests of covid.

While America’s status is unlikely to change when the lists are revised this week, insiders say Mr Johnson and Mr Biden will want to announce progress at the summit, which begins June 11.

“It’s the kind of thing you use the G7 for,” a source said. “ Boris and Biden will want to come back with some announcements and it’s a no-brainer for them to discuss. We have tried to fix this problem, but it is the superiors who can unlock it. The G7 is where you would.

The Joint Biosafety Center, which was established last year to provide independent analysis on Covid-19 to ministers, is working on its three-week review of the status of foreign countries.

The announcement of new lists is expected Thursday, and the changes will take effect the following week.

Twelve countries and territories are on the green list, but with the exception of Portugal and Gibraltar, they are distant or do not allow travelers from Britain to enter.

It is, however, possible that some Greek and Spanish islands will be added to the list this week. During the first assessment, there was frustration that officials did not look at individual islands whose rates differed from those on the mainland.

According to the latest figures, mainland Spain has recorded 68 infections per 100,000 people in the past seven days. The rate in the Balearic Islands, which includes Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza, was 17 per 100,000 lower than in Portugal.

But Tory MPs warned last night that adding more countries to the green list could be undermined by lingering concerns over the ability of UK border force officials to cope with additional passengers.

Henry Smith, whose constituency includes Gatwick, said: ‘The border force should fill UK airport arrivals offices to capacity. ”

Traveling to France in the near future is unlikely after imposing new quarantine and testing rules on visitors of tomorrow.

The move came after French scientists estimated that of the roughly 10,000 people entering France from the UK each day, one would likely be infected with the Indian variant.