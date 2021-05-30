Ring Road and PTI Scam | By Naveed Aman Khan





Ring Road and PTI scam

THE government of Punjab has started to re-align the Rawalpindi ring road.

The decision was taken after Prime Minister Imran Khan took note of alleged changes in the alignment of the much-needed Rawalpindi Ring Road project, which not only increased the cost of the project by Rs 25 billion, but reportedly also benefited some private housing companies.

As the controversy over the Rawalpindi Ring Road (RRR) project deepens, SAPM Zulfi Bukhari has resigned.

Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan is under investigation for abuse of authority and corruption charges against him. If found guilty, he will have to resign and possibly get behind the bar.

The Rawalpindi Ring Road case was referred to the DG Anti-Corruption Department of Punjab for further investigation after two separate investigative reports, one from the Commissioner of Rawalpindi and the other from DC and ADRC Rawalpindi, were submitted to the PTI government.

On the other hand, the provincial government of Punjab has started to work on a new route of the road. Let’s see a new alignment secured without corruption.

The Secretary General of Punjab has requested the authorities concerned that alternative proposals as well as cost estimates be submitted to him as soon as possible so that the project can be completed with the same budget. The Rawalpindi ring road project is not stopped.

The importance of this project to the people of Rawalpindi is crystal clear, so there is no point in stopping it. The project should be made corruption-free and in the public interest rather than serving individual interests.

Its PC-1 should be submitted as soon as possible. Development Director Nazia Sadhan, ADCR Captain Qasim Ijaz (right), Azizullah DD RDA and a host of other relevant government officials also discussed the project after it gained media attention.

In order to improve the country’s economy, special attention should be paid to resources which will not only improve the means of transport of the inhabitants of the twin cities, but also increase economic activity.

For this ring road of Rawalpindi is of great importance which, after its completion, will alleviate traffic congestion in the twin cities and save the time and money of the daily commuters between the two cities.

The Rawalpindi Ring Road project is not just a solution to the traffic problem, but it will be the foundation of a new town of Rawalpindi which will certainly benefit the residents of the town of Rawalpindi.

A number of senior officials, including former Rawalpindis commissioner Muhammad Mahmood, have been implicated in the illegal alteration of the alignment of the 65 km Rawalpindis Ring Road project.

The investigative investigation was undertaken to examine allegations of illegalities in the change in project alignment and issues of corruption, rent seeking and conflict of interest.

Former Commissioner Mahmood, former Controller of Land Acquisitions Waseem Ali Tabish and former Deputy Director of Project Management United (PMU) Abdullah have committed incurable illegalities, committed deception and deception and issued orders without realizing it. ‘authorization.

They also abused public funds for the benefit of a rent-seeking union, including themselves.

The former commissioner, in pure violation of laws and rules, created a rent seeking benefit for himself and a number of housing projects – Behria Town, Islamabad Co-operative Housing Society (ICHS), Nova City, Capital Smart City, New Airport City / Al Asif Housing, SAS Developers and Blue World.

It has been established that the additions of Moorat-Attock Loop and Paswaal Zigzag to the project were made to benefit private interests only with the support of influential officials, past and present, and influential bureaucrats. Through lies, deception and deception, this search for private rent was presented as a public necessity.

Behria Town phase 9 without the approval of the development plan (LoP) sold 50,000 Kanal lands, Capital Smart City having (LoP) of 7,500 Kanals sold 60,000 Kanals, Nova City sold without approval 30,000 Kanal lands and Islamabad Cooperative Housing Society sold 10 Kanals without approval. Capital Smart City received an exchange on the Public Treasury.

The build-up of a massive greed-motivated scam of a powerful annuity-seeking union was halted after Prime Minister Imran Khan took note of the annuity-seeking union’s scandalous shenanigans along the Loop. Attock.

The increased rent-seeking could have resulted in as much as Rs 10 billion in favor of speculative real estate, depriving resource-hungry productive sectors and job-creating sectors of the Twin City economy.

This rent-seeking union aimed to thwart the prime ministers’ vision of vertical city development and the emergence of high-rise business districts in existing urban centers.

The economic resources that were diverted to this rent-seeking black hole could dramatically improve the livability of small towns like Fateh Jang, Attock, Taxila, Gujar Khan, Kotli Sattian and could also lead to the urban regeneration of Rawalpindi. The matter is now referred to the NAB and the Settlements Division.

NAB urged to investigate R 3 billion illegally spent by former commissioner Muhammad Mahmood on illegal land acquisition for building R 3-centric hype to boost sales of real estate linked to him and with powerful public office holders past and present. .

Some housing companies are being investigated for being benami fronts of powerful people.

The bidding process for the project had also been canceled. Since the roster came about illegally, no one can ever regularize it legally.

This alignment will therefore never be repeated for the incurable illegalities that underlie its emergence.

The RRR was the PTI government’s first mega-project in the past three years that met its outrageous fate amid corruption and mismanagement before taking off.

The writer, based in Islamabad, is a book ambassador, columnist and author of several books.

