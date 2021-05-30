According to Biden, Xi Jinping thinks he can dominate the United States by 2035





International Short url

Facing the military, Joe Biden spoke of China as a potential future threat to the United States and democracies. He says President Xi Jinping is confident his country will dominate his by 2035 at the latest.

The Chinese scarecrow was already one of the big themes of the Trump era, and that doesn’t seem to change under the Biden administration. On Thursday May 28, visiting the Langley-Eustis military base in Virginia, the US President congratulated his troops on their operations over the past 20 years, and then referred to the current battle, that between democracies and autocracies. A sentence from his speech, published on the White House website, does not go unnoticed. Recalling that he spent more time with Chinese President Xi [Jinping] than any other leader, Joe Biden said he strongly believes that China will dominate America before the year 2030 or 2035, because autocracies can make decisions quickly. The Democrat did not specify his thoughts either, namely whether he was talking about economic or military domination. On the same day, Deputy Secretary of State for Defense Kathleen Hicks assured that the military budget had been adopted with a clear-headed approach to Beijing. For now, Biden has in any case not marked a break with his predecessor in bilateral relations with China, while he does in many other areas. He recently tasked US intelligence to establish the truth about the origin of Covid-19, which Beijing saw as a political game. Economic domination? In a context of heavy trade deficit between the two countries, Donald Trump had launched several economic offensives, from the imposition of surcharges on Chinese imports to the ban on the activities of Huawei, the Chinese specialist in 5G. Then came the Covid-19 pandemic, which did not prevent China from posting growth of 2.3%, where the United States plunged 3.5%. Also on May 28, Joe Biden said he wanted to reinvent the American economy, with a $ 6 trillion project that prioritizes education, health, infrastructure and climate change. Without touching on the pandemic, he called on those in Congress, upon whom the final decision rests, to seize the moment to reinvent and rebuild a new American economy that invests in the promise and potential of every American.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos