Donald Trump blames Fox News’ decline in Chris Wallace ratings





Former President Donald Trump revisited his feud with Chris Wallace on Saturday night by blaming the Fox News host for the network’s declining ratings.

In the aftermath of the Capitol Riot, Fox News fell to third place among cable broadcasters for most of January, behind CNN and MSNBC, as conservative viewers turned to the more right-wing networks. Fox News has recovered viewers in recent months, beating rivals in April, but audiences for major cable news networks have plummeted across the board under President Joe Biden.

In a new interview on Newsmax, host Dick Morris asked Trump to explain why some Tories had abandoned Fox News.

“It’s because of Chris Wallace,” said the former president. “He was disastrous. It was your base disaster and he’s just a very negative guy and people don’t want to hear that. That’s why they log out.”

Trump also pointed to Fox News’ coverage of the 2020 presidential election. “One of the biggest differences is in the election – even though I won 75 million votes, which is way more than I won the first time around – if you look at Fox, how they did compared to what they did in 2016. It was night and day, a big difference and people are very angry about it ” , did he declare.

Newsweek has reached out to Fox News for comment. This story will be updated with any response.

Tories, disappointed with Biden’s election victory and frustrated by Fox News for acknowledging Trump’s loss, turned to Newsmax after the former president urged them to try the network amid his efforts to overturn the results from 2020.

FoxNews daytime ratings completely slumped. Daytime weekend even WORSE. Very sad to see this happen, but they forgot what made them successful, what brought them there. . They forgot about Golden Goose. 2020 was @FoxNews! ”Trump tweeted Nov. 12.

Trump’s remarks came about a week after Fox News called Arizona for Biden on election night, which many saw as the final signal of his defeat in 2020.

“Watching @FoxNews is almost as bad as watching Fake News @CNN. New alternatives are developing!” Trump tweeted in late December.

Newsmax topped Fox News in ratings among key 25 to 54-year-olds for the first time on a Monday in early December, with “Greg Kelly Reports” beating “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” according to The Independent. Every day, Fox News still attracts at least four times as many viewers as Newsmax.

“We’re here to stay,” Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said at the time. “The odds show it.”

