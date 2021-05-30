PM has full confidence in nuclear capability





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday visited a nuclear facility of the National Command Authority (NCA) of the Strategic Forces Command and expressed full confidence in the country’s nuclear capability and protection to strengthen national defense.

Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister was received by the Chairman of the Committee of Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCSC), General Nadeem Raza, and the Director General of the Strategic Plans Division, Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj . During the visit, the Prime Minister was briefed on the different facets of Pakistan’s strategic agenda.

The Prime Minister appreciated and recognized the tireless efforts of all scientists and personnel associated with Pakistan’s strategic program and expressed his full confidence in Pakistan’s nuclear capability and protection to strengthen national defense.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan praised the efforts of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to cross for the first time the historic milestone of 4 trillion rupees each year, as in July-May the collections amounted to 4,143 billion rupees.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, I applaud FBR’s efforts to break through the historic milestone of Rs 4 trillion each year for the very first time. In July-May, our collections reached 4,143 billion rupees and are still 18% more than the same period last year. This reflects a widespread economic recovery stimulated by government policies.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also took note of the complaint filed by a Pakistani expatriate on the citizens’ portal regarding the transfer of land to a housing company.

According to the prime minister’s office, action has been taken against agents of the Islamabad Land Revenue on the prime minister’s instructions. The circular registrar’s office had not dealt with the Pakistani expatriate’s complaint.

On the instructions of the Prime Ministers’ Delivery Unit, Chief Commissioner Islamabad investigated the complaint and a notification was issued by his office regarding the suspension and dismissal of the officers concerned.

The deputy registrar of the cooperative societies in Islamabad was immediately removed from his post and the chief commissioner also recommended that the interior ministry suspend the circular registrar. The Inspector of Housing Co-operatives and the Clerk of the Circular Registrar’s Office were dismissed from their posts.

A justification notice was also sent to the housing company concerned and its bank accounts were frozen. Under the direction of the Premiers’ Delivery Unit, the Chief Commissioner investigated the complaints.

As a result, the Office of Chief Commissioners issued notices of suspension and dismissal of the officers concerned.

Meanwhile, members of the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir called out Imran Khan. Members included Ali Shan Soni, Ali Raza Bukhari, Saghir Chughtai, former President Anwarul Haq and former Minister Shehzad Chaudhry who announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), expressing full confidence in the leadership, the vision and policies of the Prime Minister. minister.

AJK lawmakers have said that the cautious and coordinated strategy by which Imran Khan lifted the country out of the financial crisis and pursued Kashmir politics nationally and internationally is appreciable.

The fight is very admirable. We were inspired by the vision and practical steps of the PTI and decided to join the party so that we can advance Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, they argued.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry, Minister of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, Saifullah Niazi, Amir Kayani, Arshad Dad, Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry and others.

