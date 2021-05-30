Firli’s dismissal request called without legal basis





Jakarta: The Indonesian Corruption Watch (ICW) writes to the Chief General of the National Police, Listyo Sigit Prabowo, to request the removal and dismissal of Firli Bahuri as chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (NCP). The request would have no clear basis. “They have a legal basis or not, for this to be carried out or approved by the police chief, don’t they,” criminologist Emrus Sihombing said in the program. Medcom.id news creator with the theme Without Cs Novel, What can KPK do ?, Saturday May 29, 2021. However, Emrus did not question ICW’s letter to National Police Chief Listyo. Because this is only a suggestion. The decision depends on Tri Brata (TB) 1. What do you think of this article? Happy





Next, Emrus responded to the reason for Firli’s request for dismissal. The President of the KPK is considered to have taken a decision contrary to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Emrus does not agree with this reason. According to him, not a single statement, act or decision of the KPK commissioners contradicted President Jokowi. Read: Ngabalin calls for accusation of TWK of efforts to undermine Corruption Eradication Commission He said there were two points in the Head of State’s statement regarding the implementation of a National Insight Test for KPK employees to become the Civilian Apparatus of State (ASN). First, President Jokowi called on the KPK not to fire employees who failed the national insight test. “I think the KPK hasn’t fired them, so far in a synchronized fashion. The president just reiterated that if they don’t meet, let’s say there is still a shortage here and there, yes, put -they in educational institutions, ”said Emrus. From the second statement, Emrus surmised that President Jokowi indirectly stated that the 75 employees who failed did not meet the requirements for multiple tests. Therefore, it is proposed to follow an education. “Well, people often think that when they go into education it’s like they’re throwing away, no. When someone goes into education and training, they’re immediately grateful because the institutions teaching are what shapes our character, increases our knowledge, ”said Emrus. (DNA)







