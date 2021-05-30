CDWP authorizes Rs 45.2 billion for development projects





ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Group (CDWP) on Saturday approved 15 development projects with a cumulative cost of Rs 45.2 billion and recommended four projects worth Rs 124.1 billion to the Committee Executive of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration.

In a meeting of the CDWP chaired by the Vice-Chairman of the Planning Commission, Jehanzeb Khan, senior officials from the commission and from ministries / divisions participated, while representatives from provincial governments participated by video conference.

Just before the next budget, the government held CDWP meetings on an ongoing basis to authorize many more projects worth billions of rupees for inclusion in the public sector development agenda. This was the third meeting of the CDWP this week. It authorized 13 socio-economic development projects with a total cost of Rs 38 billion on Thursday and three projects of Rs 6.5 billion on Tuesday.

Even on Saturday, the CDWP meeting of planning commissions was held and would continue until the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting scheduled for June 3, 2021 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Another CDWP meeting will be held on May 31 to allow other projects to be part of the next PSDP. Under the PFM law, the government cannot transform unapproved projects into PSDP. The forward jet had already touched 8 trillion rupees and with the insertion of new projects it would get even worse. Ideally, there should not be a deadline because after March of next year there should no longer be any new projects approved by the CDWP meeting to be included in the PSDP list for the financial year. to come up.

Planning Minister Asad Umar said the completion period for newly inserted projects would be limited, so this digestion period would not increase the upward pitch.

Fifteen projects related to transport and communications were discussed at the meeting. The CDWP recommended four projects worth Rs 124.1 billion to ECNEC for further approvals. They include the reconstruction of the Zuaida Jalal road from the Iranian border M-8 Radeeq Turbat and Balochistan with 12 billion rupees, the construction of the Panjugoor Gichak Awaran road, the Panjugoor Awaran district worth 16, 8 billion rupees, the dualisation of the Lila interchange (M-2) via PD Khan to Jhelum I / C bypasses the 128 km length of Jhelum district worth 13.6 billion rupees and the dualisation of the Khuzdar Kuchlak section of the national road (N-25), 330.5 km long, valued at 81.6 billion rupees.

The Central Development Working Group approved 11 projects worth Rs 45.1 billion under the forum. They include the construction of a road from Buleda to Proom, 60 km long, worth Rs 2.9 billion, construction of a rod from Proom to Jalgai worth 3, 4 billion rupees, construction of Proom road to Chedgi road worth 5.2 billion rupees, construction of Naag to Gichak road worth 2.4 billion rupees, Completion of the Niheng Bridge in Rodbun, Kech district worth 348 million rupees and widening / improvement / rehabilitation of the road from Chowkiwal (N-55) Tehsil Taunsa to N-70 Chapper Balochistan via Zain, Bharti and Kharar Buzdar DG Khan district worth Rs 8.8 billion, construction of road from Bhawalpur (N-5) to Jhangra Sharqi interchange Bhawalpur district worth Rs 3.9 billion, upgrading of Kalabagh Shakarda Mianwali road district worth 2 billion rupees, dualisation of Karan Dad Quershi with Qasba Guj rat 12 km worth 2.5 billion rupees, construction of approaches on both sides of the Shikh Khalifa Bridge over the Indus River with Guide Banks Rahim Yar Khan worth 7.8 billion rupees and dualisation of the road from the town of Mandi Bahauddin to Sarai Al Amgir Canal Pull Main Road GT via Village Rasool District Mandi Bahauddin 46 km in length worth 5.9 billion rupees.

