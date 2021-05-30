Kamal Nath steals a walk on Priyanka in the Flaying Center





The Priyanka Gandhis Jimmedar Kaun campaign comes from a cropper. New Delhi: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath stole a march against his party colleagues in terms of a strategy to target the Narendra Modi government on the corona crisis. Acting Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, AICC Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former Congress boss Rahul Gandhi are also attacking the Modi government. But Kamal Nath is more in the headlines than the Gandhi. The Priyanka Vadras campaign has raised a lot of eyebrows, simply because it targets PM Modi more than UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Either way, Kamal Nath, like his friend Digvijaya Singh, is making headlines for his statements against the Modi government. However, many still doubt the friendship between Digvijaya and Nath. Meanwhile, Nath angered state and central BJP leaders over his critical remarks about the government. Nath is believed to have gained political advantage from all of this. Politics among MPs also heated up following Naths’ massive attack on the Modi government. But Priyanka Vadras’ campaign could make tongues tremble. In fact, Priyanka Vadra has been running a Jimmedar Kaun (leader) campaign over the past week, in which she targets Prime Minister Modi for handling the corona crisis. What is surprising is that she doesn’t attack CM Yogi as much, even though she is in charge of UP. As part of her campaign, Priyanka Vadra questions Prime Minister Modis’ mismanagement of the corona crisis and vaccination. Whether his campaign will have an impact on the UP elections is questionable. Priyanka Vadra launched this campaign at a time when Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are also attacking Prime Minister Modi. On top of that, the Congress CMs also don’t spare the Modi government on the crown. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and Captain Amarinder Singh use every opportunity to corner the central government. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh also faces dissidents such as Navjot Singh Sidhu. However, Amarinder Singh will have his own way. The Congressional High Command sent Harish Singh Rawat to Uttarakhand to negotiate peace between the warring groups in the party. Rawat himself is pushing his agenda of being thrown in front of CM. So a solution is not in sight there. In the meantime, Kamal Nath is in the spotlight due to his sarcastic remarks against the Modi government. BJP had to launch a counterattack on Nath separately. There is more talk of Nath following cases filed against him for India’s virus statement he made. Sensing the political advantage, Nath made another remark Bharat Mahan Nahi, Badnam Hai. After that, BJP focused on Nath, attacking him vehemently. Nath is said to be engaged in preparations for the 2023 deputies’ polls, which will go to the polls after the UP and Gujarat. Congress sees a political opportunity even as people seem angry at the waiver. Rahul Gandhi’s strategy over the past seven years has been to target Prime Minister Modi, but Congress has failed to benefit from all of this, with several electoral defeats. Eight months away from crucial UP polls, Congress appears to be sitting idle, with the main opposition party unable to make a big deal out of the Yogi government. What is indicated is that Congress will continue to target PM Modi on corona in UP polls. However, there are many who believe that Congressional corona strategy could come in handy in elections.

