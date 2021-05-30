[Cek Fakta] President Jokowi falsifies the identity of his parents, Hoaks





A story is circulating that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) faked the identity of his two biological parents. This story is circulating on social networks. Is a facebook account Edward Junaidi Antonio who also posted this story online on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Among other things, this story accused Jokowi of having a biological mother named Sulami as a PKI activist. Here is the story:



“JOKOWI ABOUT BOTH PARENTS

“ANARCHISM DAN SOCIALISM”

– $ ulami Jokowi’s biological mother has passed away

In 2002. Died at 76.

-Sulami died fighting to defend the Indonesian Communist Party.

-Sudjiatmi is the false mother of Joko Widodo.

-Sudjiatmi died in a state of deception of the people.

The fact that President Joko Widodo faked his biological parents. The genealogy of the two biological parents has been deliberately hidden.

Communism is nonsense, that is, a new religion based on static and old sociological and economic theories, while socialist is an economic science that continues to develop according to market conditions that put emphasis on the distribution of welfare and taxes … “



Based on our research, the claim that Jokowi faked his parents is false. In fact, this is old fake news circulating in the community again. We have also looked at similar issues several times. Jokowi has been confirmed to be the son of the late couple Wijiatno Notomiharjo and the late Sujiatmi. Jokowi was born at Brayat Minulyo Hospital, Solo, on June 21, 1961. “Jokowi’s father, the late Wijiatno Notomiharjo, is tall and tall. This lumber contractor is also loyal to maintaining a thick mustache,” Detik.com wrote in its report on Tuesday, January 17, 2017. While her mother, Sudjiatmi, was born on February 15, 1943 in the village of Giriroto, Ngemplak, Boyolali, Central Java. Sudjiatmi married Widjiatno Notomihardjo, Jokowi’s father in 1959. The couple then moved from Boyolali to Srambat, in northern Solo. On June 21, 1961, their first child, Joko Widodo, was born. Find out more here: [Cek Fakta] President Joko Widodo, descendant of a king? Check the facts [Cek Fakta] DN Aidit often goes to Solo, is a child called Jokowi? These are the facts Conclusion:

The claim that Jokowi faked his parents is wrong. In fact, this is old fake news circulating in the community again. This information is a deceptive content type of hoax (deceptive content). An error occurs as a result of forming content with twisted undertones to demonize a person or group. This type of content is done on purpose and should be able to issue opinions according to the whistleblower’s wishes. Misleading content is formed using original information, such as images, official statements or statistics, but edited so as not to relate to the original context. Reference:

