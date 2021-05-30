Like-minded nations must work together to ensure that China treats others with respect

David R. Stilwell, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State in the Office of East Asia and Pacific Affairs (EAP) from June 2019 to early 2021, addresses the Sunday Guardian.

In this edition of Indo-Pacific: Behind the Headlines, we speak with David R. Stilwell, the United States Assistant Secretary of State in the Office of East Asia and Pacific Affairs (EAP) from June 2019 to early 2021. Prior to that, he served in the Air Force for 35 years, rising to the rank of Brigadier General and acting as Advisor for Asia to the President of the Chiefs of ‘Staff. He has also flown fighter jets and was director of the China Strategic Think Tank at US Indo-Pacific Command from 2017 to 2019. He served in the Indo-Pacific, most notably as a defense attaché at Beijing, and speaks Korean, Mandarin and some Japanese.

Q: Some say the Trump administration’s approach to China was too transactional. How would you respond?

A: While waiting for the confirmation, I had 14 months to think about what I wanted to do as Assistant Secretary of State for the EAP. Looking back on my experience in China as a Defense Attaché (DATT), I wanted more than anything to speak to the CCP in a language it understood. I had been to Beijing during the Ardent Suitor period of the military-to-military relationship and had tried to convince my Chinese counterpart to cooperate, to no avail.

We kept trying to cooperate but they were in competition all along. It didn’t take long for me to recognize that the Engage, Bind, Balance strategy wouldn’t work because the first two were forcing the PRC to play the game and that wasn’t interested. So I decided to focus on balance or, to use the terms any diplomat understands, on reciprocity. You kick me in the knee, I hit you in the face.

I’ll let others assess the effectiveness of our efforts to force China to tackle the long-term irritants in the relationship. But in terms of letting them know we were serious, Beijing’s garish responses to EAP reciprocity diplomatic and media programs told me we were successful.

Our goal was to reduce China’s access to the United States to the level that our diplomats and media in China suffer. We would show them that we were prepared to match the restrictions they placed on our people until they felt the loss of access. Once they were ready to increase diplomatic and media access to China, we would return the favor. The aim was to correct the imbalance that was increasingly playing in Beijing’s favor and against our interests. If some people want to see this as transactional (why it’s pejorative, I don’t know), fine. It could also be called fairness.

Q: What are some examples of China’s failure to meet its reciprocity commitments and why is this important?

A: When I arrived in Beijing, I was shocked to learn that I had no way of directly contacting my counterpart in the foreign affairs office of the Chinese Ministry of Defense. My only communication channel was a fax number.

When I learned that the Chinese DATT in DC had all the DoD phone numbers and called the Pentagon and INDOPACOM at will and the Americans were all too eager to answer the phone, I asked them in what it was right. In Attachment School, we learned that your only weapon is reciprocal treatment, it is the basis of diplomacy.

Why don’t you give me the same opportunity to contact my PLA counterparts? I asked. Because it’s not our system, he said cynically.

So I decided to try to fix this problem, at least as much as I could from my position in the State Department.

A recent example is interesting. US Secretary of Defense (SecDef) Lloyd Austin was recently pushed back when he attempted to engage his counterpart on the Defense Telephone Link (DTL).

DTL has been around for a long time, but whenever we’ve tried to get the PLA to understand why immediate contact was needed to prevent small issues from turning into major crises, they called it Cold War Thinking. They hated being compared to the Soviets because it would justify our competition.

They used this Cold War line of thinking to dissuade us from seriously competing; with the best of intentions, the US government has tried to cooperate, but throughout this time China has been actively competing. This is why the PRC is loath to use DTL as its intention to do so would validate our claim that the bilateral relationship is like it was during the Cold War: competitive.

The second thing to consider about SecDef calling is Beijing’s habit of always naming its counterparts one or two layers below ours. I have tried for years to get the PLA to admit that the legitimate counterpart of SecDef in its dealings with the Head of State is a vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, not the Minister of Defense ( MinDef). The same goes for the counterpart of the Secretary of State (SecState). The Minister of Foreign Affairs (Wang Yi) does not have the same access to Xi Jinping that Mike Pompeo had with President Trump; we have therefore always met the senior official Yang Jiechi, a true counterpart of SecStates.

The logical counterpart of the US SecDefs is the Senior Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of China, General Xu Qiliang of the PLA Air Force. In a crisis, getting Secretary Austin to talk to MinDef Wei Fenghe would waste precious time. General Wei is not a decision maker. SecDef needs to have a relationship with its real counterpart. The failure of the DTL appeal highlighted this, as well as Beijing’s resistance to the idea.

Q: How has Beijing responded to the Americas’ insistence on reciprocity?

A: It’s pretty clear that they’ve decided to hold their breath and hope for a better deal with the next administration. In the meantime, they have shown how unprepared they are to face a tough and competitive American foreign policy machine.

For years, I’ve heard people admire Beijing’s strategic perspective and swift decision-making in the island-building campaign in the South China Sea, for example. While these characterizations may be true in some cases, on individual issues, they are much less able to make quick strategic decisions than the US bureaucracy because Secretary-General Xi has made himself the head of every small ruling group. Any important decision and anything significant about the United States must go through Xi Jinping. This puts Beijing in a classic bureaucratic impasse.

What I mean is that for too long the American approach to China has been passive and reactive. China executed its strategy and the United States responded. They seemed strategic and decisive, and we were always shooting behind the target.

But when we took positive steps to balance the relationship, the myth of elegance or speed fell apart. The best they could do was try to reciprocate, half-heartedly.

When we closed the Consulate in Houston, they closed our Consulate in Chengdu. We shut down Houston because Chinese espionage activity has gone far beyond its role as a diplomatic outpost to recall the bonfires in the Houston consulate yard as they attempted to destroy all of their secret documents. Beijing has never provided a rationale for shutting down Chengdu, but their system could be a tit-for-tat response.

The same was true when we called them in the media; their response was weak yeah, well you too. This more active approach allows liberal democracies to harness a key strength, the confidence that allows us to pursue many lines of effort at the same time.

Q: How can we get China to recognize the need for reciprocity and provide it?

A: The solution is burden sharing, multilateralizing any response. Despite the unhelpful account from some American pundits that the Trump administration abused relations with its allies and partners, I thought we were working fairly well with like-minded people. At the top of each monthly planner on my desk, I wrote the word MULTILATERALIZE to remind myself that any action we take on Beijing was exponentially more effective if we had a chorus of nations saying the same thing. And they would gladly join us… if we just got them involved in the process.

Nothing demonstrates it better than the Quad. Beijing is screaming for containment! (a Cold War concept) when the Quad would coordinate actions, but you’ve never heard anyone criticize the usefulness of coordinating with India, Australia, and Japan to protect the Quad’s interests in the Indian Ocean or to secure downstream water rights in ASEAN, especially since most of India’s water also comes from the Tibetan plateau.

Getting Beijing to treat others with the respect it expects of itself is best accomplished by coordinating with like-minded nations, and being seen working together to demand the same. Whether it’s reciprocal trade deals that offer real mutual benefit and win-win (to quote Xi), or reciprocal media access that helps us understand what’s really going on in China (what the CCP is not eager to allow what are they hiding in Xinjiang and Wuhan?), we must work with India, Japan, Australia, Korea, Europe and others to force Beijing to treat us like Beijing wants to be treated.

Cleo Paskal is a Non-Resident Senior Fellow for the Indo-Pacific at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies and Special Correspondent for The Sunday Guardian.