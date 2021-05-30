Trump-loving church that uses guns in sacred rituals buys resort near Waco, Texas





A cult-type group that incorporates the AR-15s into their worship ceremonies and embraces Donald Trump’s MAGA policy has purchased a resort for his “patriots” 40 miles from Waco, Texas.

The compound is supposed to be a place of refuge for members of the Church of Sanctuary, also known as Rod of Iron Ministries, before a “war” and “genocide” which is said to be directed against them by the “deep state”. “.

Vice News reported that the church is headed by Pastor Hyung Jin “Sean” Moon, who is often referred to as “king” by his followers.

The sanctuary church has an unusual pedigree; While it incorporates American resentment politics and Syncretic-Christian ideology, the group is also a direct descendant of the Unification Church, also known as “Moonies.”

Reverend Sun Myung Moon, the self-proclaimed messiah and leader of the Moonie sect, is the father of “Sean” Moon, who founded the Shrine Church in 2017.

While young Moon embraced and included Moonie’s ideology in his sanctuary church, what makes the group stand out is their focus on guns as objects of worship.

Sean Moon claims that his inclusion of AR-15s in his church’s worship ceremonies is based on the Bible, citing a passage from the Book of Revelation that talks about Jesus using an “iron rod” to assert his authority during the end of time. Traditional verse readings interpret the “rod of iron” as a shepherd’s staff, which was a symbol of authority, especially in reference to Jesus.

According to Sean Moon’s reading, the iron bar was not a scepter or a staff, but an American-made AR-15.

Now the rifles are used in regular church services and wedding ceremonies, with Sean Moon presiding over it all while wearing a crown of bullets, a camouflaged suit, and holding his gold-plated AR-15.

Sean Moon’s brother, Kook-jin “Justin” Moon, happens to be the CEO of Kahr Arms, which manufactures firearms and is headquartered near the church’s original base of operations in Pennsylvania. , a convenient connection for a gun-loving church.

Members of the sanctuary church holding guns in a promotional video for the religious group

(YouTube screenshot)

The group’s stated goal for the purchase of a resort in Texas is to “extend the Kingdom of God to the western and southern parts of the United States, and hope that it will grow to” more than 100 sites that will serve our community and the Patriots of Texas and the surrounding area. country.

It is a dangerous time, and it is a place of refuge and retreat if our community needs it, Mr. Moon said in a recent sermon. Of course, in the worst case scenarios.

When Vice News contacted leaders in neighboring communities, leaders told the outlet that they weren’t aware the group was moving in, and asked if they “were going to pose a problem.”

Although the church has made no overt threats, its ideology has become increasingly militant in recent years.

In Sean Moon’s sermons, called King’s Reports and broadcast live on Twitch, he called on his members to prepare for war and issued grim warnings that the federal government and “globalists” were ready to reach them.

Internationalist Marxist globalists are trying to start a civil war here, so they can bring in UN troops and Chinese Chi-Com army to come and destroy and kill all gun owners, Christians and any opposition, that is, Trump supporters, he said in a sermon. We are in the death of America right now, and that is why, of course, God allows our expansion.

The Sanctuary Church quickly embraced Mr. Trump after its inception in 2017, and in 2019 Sean Moon told Vice News he believed God was using the former president to cleanse the world of “political Satanism” and to restore the world to its original state. of paradise as described in the Bible.

The church eagerly echoed the former president’s lies that he lost the 2020 election due to voter fraud, warning its members in a message three days before the Capitol riot that some of them could die in a potential upcoming battle with the federal government.

Some federal agents are operating like a criminal cartel and are stealing this presidential election, “the post said. We need to prepare and train for the fight.

The church said it was “obviously better if we can use our rights to freedom of speech, of assembly, to seek redress for grievances,” but said if these avenues fail, “we will have to fight physically. , with many deaths.

Three days later, Mr. Moon was outside Capitol Hill with church members as Trump loyalists attempted to undermine the 2020 election.

The church maintains that none of its members entered the building on the day of the riot, but the church is not afraid of its support for the attempted uprising.

Sean Moon has said he believes the Capitol Riot will one day hold the same reverence in American history as the Boston Tea Party of 1773.

While Mr. Trump has had a lot of unwanted fans like David Duke of the KKK, prominent figures in the MAGA world have actually returned the favor to Sean Moon.

Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Mr. Trump, spoke at the band’s second annual Rod of Iron Freedom Festival last October, and Pennsylvania State Senator Dough Mastriano, who also helped organize events “Stop the Steal”, also spoke at an event for the church. .

In recent months, Sean Moon’s sermons have taken on a more urgent tone, warning that the “danger” was going to “come for Trump supporters” and that the Biden administration planned to round up the “patriots” and put them in. “re-education camps”.

We need to understand the enemy we are dealing with, Sean Moon said. We have to be prepared to pray very, very hard, to go fast, and of course, to resist on many levels, all the evil that they are trying to do in the world.

Sean Moon even leaned completely into the aesthetic of the Mad Max-esque “gun church” he cultivated; he now dresses like a biker, wearing a black jacket with patches that include a crown, the words “Rod of Iron Ministries” and one that represents the “Black Robed Regiment”. In at least one photo, he appears wearing a skull mask on his motorbike.

Since its creation in Pennsylvania, the group has settled in Delaware and Florida, and now in Texas.

The Texas property was listed at just under $ 1 million and includes a general store, fishing outfitter, industrial-size kitchen, hook-ups for RVs, cabins and campsites.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos