Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds surprise wedding in intimate ceremony | people

Boris Johnson, 56, has made his public extravaganza a political stamp with which half the planet recognizes him, but he has always been extremely jealous of his private life. Despite the fact that, thanks to the tabloids, half of humanity also knows that it is a real disaster. True to his commitment to privacy, he gave this Saturday a nose to the critical press that was already anticipating a wedding of pomp and pageantry, and married his partner Carrie Symonds in a virtually secret ceremony, according to the exclusive report of the Mail on Sunday. They chose Westminster Catholic Cathedral because the former Conservative Party communications adviser, 33, and current partner of the Prime Minister, professes the rite. Johnson inherited Catholicism from his mother, painter Charlotte Johnson Wall, but converted to Church of England Anglicanism during his years as a student at elite Eton College.

The Downing Street communications team has been unwilling to confirm or deny the news so far, but Twitter has been inundated throughout the day with congratulations to the couple. The first to do so again was Northern Ireland’s Chief Minister Arlene Foster (she announced her resignation in two months), followed by Labor Party leader Keir Starmer and the speaker (Speaker) of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle. Priest Daniel Humphries, who previously baptized Wilfred, Johnson and Symonds’ one-year-old son, presided over the ceremony. He was also the one who led the couple’s prenuptial course. The conservative politician is from two previous marriages. The first, with Allegra Mostyn-Owen, his Oxford university sweetheart. Both were part of the group of Bright and young (Brilliant and young) of the prestigious academic institution. Allegra was the daughter of the millionaire and prestigious art historian, president of the auction house Christies, William Mostyn-Owen, and the Italian writer Gaia Servadio.

The marriage lasted six years. Johnson would later marry his childhood friend, lawyer Marina Wheeler. With her he lasted 23 years and they had four children. They divorced in February 2020, when the politician was already residing in Downing Street with Symonds. The previous two marriages were Anglican, so they never existed for the Catholic Church, and Johnson didn’t need to annul them in order to marry his current partner.

According to To post, only thirty guests attended the ceremony. This is the limit figure allowed by social restrictions in force in the United Kingdom due to the pandemic. Uniformed police officers prevented worshipers from entering the cathedral until half an hour before the ceremony, which took place at two p.m. (three p.m. Spanish Peninsula time), on the pretext that the building was still closed due to kidnapping. Only a handful of religious servants knew of what was to happen in Westminster. According to witnesses, Symonds wore white, without a veil, and was taken to the altar while classical music was playing.

The newspaper was able to snap photos of some of the guests who later attended a short party at 11 Downing Street, where Johnson and Symonds live. Many of them, guests of the bride, were unknown to the public. Johnson’s father, Stanley, unable to resist any publicity opportunity, was the only one to pose smiling at the door of the house, arm in arm with his daughter Julia.

The prime minister and his partner had texted several friends just six days before asking them to book their calendar plans for July 30, 2022 and prepare to attend the wedding. It could be understood, under the present circumstances, that this was a maneuver in the wrong direction. Symonds is currently in the eye of the storm for a number of reasons, and both understood that a showy and expensive ceremony might not be the best idea. In the first place, because the conservative press considers Symonds primarily responsible for a scandal which has caused considerable political prejudice to her husband. The new decoration of the flat they enjoy in Downing Street would have cost, according to the highest estimates of some media, up to 230,000 euros, and such an expense has led to several official inquiries, as much of that amount was obtained through private donations which channeled the Conservative Party. Second, because it’s already clear that the ousting of Johnson’s senior adviser and Brexit ideologue Dominic Cummings from the government has a lot to do with his personal confrontation with Symonds.

Cummings reported this week in an explosive appearance before a parliamentary committee that, the same day Johnson’s team urgently debated whether a strict lockdown should be imposed across the UK to stop the spread of coronavirus, girlfriend would not let press call for communications team to resolve personal matter: newspaper Time He claimed that day that the couple got tired of their adopted Jack Russell puppy, Dilyn, and wanted to get rid of him. Symonds was completely crazy about it, Cummings said.

The Conservative Party’s communications director when she met Johnson, the Prime Minister’s current wife announced her engagement, and pregnancy, in February 2020 via social media. Less than two months later, the politician is debated between life and death in the ICU of a London hospital, victim of covid-19. Any wedding plan has been postponed sine die.

The couple’s debut, when their relationship was already public, had its stormy part. During Johnson’s battle to take over the leadership of the Conservative Party, police ended up going, on complaints from neighbors, to Symonds’ London apartment, where the politician had moved. A heated discussion, including banging on the walls, ended with an investigation opening which was ultimately shelved. Johnson then began to dodge questions from the press about his private life and maintained his resolve until he reached the altar.